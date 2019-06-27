Lili Salon Spa to Expand and Add Men's Grooming Concept

× Expand photo courtesy of Lili Salon Spa Lili Salon Spa

Galleria Edina women's salon Lili Salon Spa announced today that it will expand and move into a new space in the shopping center's east end, and introduce a new men's grooming experience concept: Tonic Barber. The new, 7,400 square foot store—which is double its current space—will go into the old Z Gallerie space, slated to open November 2019.

According to William Anderson, owner of Lili Salon Spa, he's been wanting to give Lili Salon Spa a facelift as well as open a men-focused concept for some time now. "We decided that moving our entire operation was the right decision for us," he says. "This opportunity will allow us to expand the salon in size, add more service offerings and up our game."

The space will include a vibrant new Lili Salon Spa that provides beauty services that run the gamut—from hair, nails, and skincare. Plus new features like stress-reducing shiatsu massage elements, a dedicated blowout and styling bar, and dual spa treatment rooms perfect for friends and couples. Also coming to the new space is a steam bath for scalp and hair health with light therapy in a sound controlled room.

Next door will be Tonic Barber, a one-stop pampering shop for men offering head-to-toe grooming services (hot towel shaves, haircuts, even Botox and fillers).

While the two concepts will be next to each other, Anderson wants each space to boast a completely different look and feel. Helping with the design plans is David Serrano, local architects who was just named MREJ Architect of the Year.

A Jack and Jill-type spa room (accessible from both Lili and Tonic) will conjoin Lili Salon Spa and Tonic Barber and serve as a space for spa treatments like massages, medical grade skin services—injections and peels—and facials and other skincare services.

"Designing new guest experiences for our clients and finding inspiration to take care of even more Galleria guests with a state-of-the-art barber concept has greatly influenced our move to the east end of the shopping center," says Anderson.

The new space is scheduled to open mid-November. Until then, Lili Salon Spa will remain open and continue operating from the current space. “We are thrilled to celebrate the expansion of one of our much admired, locally-owned tenants,” says Wendy Eisenberg, general manager of Galleria.