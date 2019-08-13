Level Up Your Look With These Local Vintage Shops

× Expand Photographs by Bergen Flom Twin Cities Vintage Shops

Looking to grab a patterned blouse from the '70s? A perfect pair of penny loafers? Or a western-inspired denim jacket that fits just right? Look no further than these Twin Cities vintage treasure troves. Become the vintage guru of your crew with these one-of-a-kind, women-owned and operated stores that hand-pick their timeless collections just for you.

Corner Store Vintage

Located at the intersection of Lake Street and Bryant Avenue in Uptown, the aptly-named Corner Store Vintage has everything you need to channel your inner cowperson. With an impressive collection of denim everything, cowboy boots, and belts you’re bound to find something to complete your classic western look. Plus, a killer selection of leather jackets. Bonus: The store is always playing Johnny Cash, Neil Young, Dolly Parton, and other old-timey favorites that are destined to get you in the rodeo state of mind.

“We always have good denim”, owner Linda McHale says about the rows and rows of vintage Levi's. She also refers to the cowboy boot and leather jacket section as her “cowboy corner.” McHale has owned the store since it opened in 1973 when it was the first vintage shop in Minneapolis and sold primarily furniture. McHale tells me, “Vintage will always be popular it’s not like a fly-by-night sort of thing or fad. It’s always just hung in there, people like things that are different and unique.”

× Expand Photograph by Bergen Flom

Rewind

At its home in Northeast, Rewind is known for its wide array of furs, leathers, and jewels. Be prepared to spend some time sifting through Rewind’s iconic jewelry collection ranging from vibrant chunky bangles to punk Harley Davidson hoops.

Sarah Hoese opened the store in May of 2006 and grew it into the amazing selection of '70s, '80s and mid-century items that it holds today. New items are added daily at affordable prices, so make sure to snatch your treasures quick.

My Sister’s Closet

My Sister’s Closet offers an expansive collection, plus the opportunity for consignment. This classic uptown shop has sweet pieces with an even sweeter backstory. Store manager Cecelia has been working at the store for 8 months and tells me “it was started by two sisters back in 1999 so just about 20 years ago.” The sisters had a dream to own their own second-hand clothing store. Rosemary’s love of vintage and Arlene’s love of designer fashion led them to open their doors to create a mix of high-end items and blasts from the past.

Today, Rosemary’s daughter Hannah has stepped in to keep their dream alive. “What I heard was that originally when they started they just went around to garage sales and bought up a bunch of vintage clothes and used that to stock their first store”, Cecelia states. They strive to create an environment where you walk in and feel like you’re really just venturing into your sister's closet to find a piece to top-off your look.

Everyday People Clothing Exchange

Everyday People offers opportunities to find retro gems but also sell your own. This Grease-esque clothing exchange is known for their extensive collection of vibrant-patterned blouses, skirts, and dresses. They’re sister-owned, and their first location opened in Dinkytown in 1997.

They now reside in Saint Paul in a building full of other small businesses. Co-owner Kitty describes the name as being inspired by Sly and the Family Stone’s “Everyday People” from 1968. They take the name literally, signifying that this store is for everyone. Kitty says it relates to the type of customer they wish to attract. “I want people to come in and think there's so much stuff here to look through and just have it feel fun.” The upbeat and uplifting pop jams from the '60s surely create that atmosphere. If you’re thinking of selling here, make sure your garments are in season!