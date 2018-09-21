Leopard Print Roars Again as This Season's 'It' Print

As leopard returns to the catwalk, there’s proof this trend has nine lives.

by

The iconic animal print once again rears its roaring head on the fall fashion circuit, and it easily curls up alongside the classic tartan plaids and stripes in your closet.  A bold carryall, a fierce faux fur, even understated powder room wallpaper—pick your path and pounce on this season’s “it” print.  

Sign up for our newsletter to get inside access to local shopping news, sales, and events.