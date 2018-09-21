Leopard Print Roars Again as This Season's 'It' Print

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Leopard print jacket and purse Iconic Leopard wallpaper in “Cloud,” available to the trade from Schumacher, International Market Square, Mpls., fschumacher.com; fur letterman jacket ($375), by Mother, from Grethen House, two metro locations, grethenhouse.com; leopard calfskin crossbody bag ($545), by Jerome Dreyfuss, from Pumpz & Co., Galleria, pumpzco.com

The iconic animal print once again rears its roaring head on the fall fashion circuit, and it easily curls up alongside the classic tartan plaids and stripes in your closet. A bold carryall, a fierce faux fur, even understated powder room wallpaper—pick your path and pounce on this season’s “it” print.

