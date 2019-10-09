Coming Soon to MOA: Legacy Toys Flagship

× Expand Legacy Toys Legacy Toys

The Midwest’s fun-filled Legacy Toys is set to open their biggest store yet at the Mall of America this fall. The Ely-based company also recently opened two other Twin Cities locations: one at the Ridgedale Center in Minnetonka and another at the Galleria Shopping Center in Edina.

Legacy Toys has been an iconic northern staple, and since its founding in 2012, the company has broadened its reach to Duluth, Fargo, and now the corners of the Twin Cities.

Posed to open before Thanksgiving (so you can get the little ones checked off your holiday shopping list with time to spare), the flagship store at MOA will be its seventh location and clocks in at a whopping 7,500 square feet.

Funnily enough, the MOA store had been planned even before Legacy Toys opened its Edina and Minnetonka locations, says Legacy Toys marketing and events director Peter Cpin. "This is just a fun continuation on what we had been doing," he says.

Known for curating interactive play experiences and unique displays, Legacy Toys is the perfect place to bring your kiddos for an afternoon of fun. According to Cpin, the flagship store will have exclusive play opportunities created in collaboration with its toy partners Melissa & Doug and Playmobil, "All of these interactive pieces will be fun and larger then life," he says. "They really bring a store to life and make it more than just a retail experience."