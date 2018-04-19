× Expand Project Kick Start Spring

The weather this April is now fully documented in the local history books. And though it’s been great for local ski areas and businesses and activities that thrive on snow, it has been the complete opposite for most local retailers, restaurants, and likely salons.

No open-toe booties mean no need for a perfect pedicure. All of those cute sleeveless blouses (with just the right amount of ruffle detail) tempting us on Instagram aren’t exactly what we are wearing to the brewpub. And if you’re like me, you’re leaning heavily into all of the black, denim, and gray in your wardrobe.

Our editorial team has been keeping a watchful eye on the local shopping scene for decades. We have watched trends come and go. Retail concepts come and go. And tough times come and go. But what never leaves are creativity, good ideas, entrepreneurism, great people, fabulous merchandise, and good ol’ customer service.

We watched local business needing to shut down early last weekend. We saw sales advertised on social feeds as lures to get customers in the door. Pop-up events. Free Champagne. Yoga sessions in the stores. Some used humor—including MartinPatrick 3, with a white-painted garden gnome flipping the bird next to the headline “#%$*! WINTER” that introduced their one-day sale last Saturday—that became a two-day sale when the snow didn’t stop.

As an act of solidarity, Mpls.St.Paul introduces Project #KickStartSpring—a way for us (also a locally owned business) to help out the local business community. This is not an advertising ploy. We aren’t asking stores to spend any money with us, we just want to do our part by using our social and digital channels to reach our trend-minded, locally-engaged audiences to get out and shop and help make local cash registers ring.

So, here is what we are going to do: On Friday, I’ll be interviewing Nicole Jennings, the owner and vision behind Queen Anna in the North Loop district. We’ll talk spring trends, and how her team is helping their customers find the silver lining in all of these piles of snow. Check it out on our Facebook page.

On Saturday, we will catch up with Anthony Chow, of Tastemakers, Etc. Many know Anthony from his years working the floor of local boutiques including D.NOLO and Bumbershute, as well as his private shopping and wardrobing service. We’ll get great tips and ideas about what to wear now.

Throughout the next few days, our team will be hitting stores sharing images of great fashion. And local stores will share what’s in store—all photos will be showcased in the gallery below, curated with the hashtag #KickStartSpring.

We also want to see what you are wearing. What is inspiring you? What did you buy this weekend, or how are you going to wear it?

Share your photos on Instagram and Twitter using #KickStartSpring and tag @mspmag, and local boutiques will do the same—together our collective fashion energy will help melt away the snow a little faster.

So get out and shop, Twin Cities, and let’s Kick Start Spring!

Show us how you #KickStartSpring

