Corazon and Karma Boutique To Close in St. Paul

Today brings sad news for Selby Ave. Two longtime St. Paul retailers Karma Boutique (boho chic women's boutique) and Corazon (local gift shop specializing in local art, gifts, stationery, jewelry, clothing, books, and home goods) will both close their doors at the end of the month.

Corazon's E. Lake St. location in Minneapolis will remain open, but the Cathedral Hill store (526 Selby Ave.)—located on the same block as The French Hen Cafe and Gem Salon and Spa—will close on July 27th. "Corazon has gone through a lot of changes over our four plus years on Selby, along with our building and retail itself," the brand stated today in a Facebook post. "As it stands, our current presence in St. Paul has been unsustainable for about six months."

Corazon will consolidate all inventory to its Minneapolis store—where it will continue to experiment and refine what it is that makes it unique.

Head several blocks west down Selby is Karma Boutique (1591 Selby Ave.), a bohemian shop specializing in women's fashion and accessories, also announced today that after a 14 year run—nearly ten years on Grand Ave. and four on Selby—it is going out of business. Throughout the month of July, Karma will be selling all inventory and store fixtures at 75-95 percent off until it officially closes on July 31.