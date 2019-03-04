J.W. Hulme Is Coming to Grand Avenue

× Expand photo courtesy of Twin Cities Business Magazine J.W. Hulme J.W. Hulme's new St. Paul store

Although leather goods company J.W. Hulme has moved its production facilities from West Seventh Street in St. Paul, the brand has announced it will open a retail store at Victoria’s Crossing on Grand Avenue in April. The new space, which was previously occupied by Garden of Eden, will allow the 114-year-old heritage brand to sustain and grow its visibility among local customers.

“We think Grand Avenue, especially the Victoria’s Crossing area, is a really great vibrant retail area, and we are excited to be a part of that retail community and all that’s going on there,” says Claire Powell, CEO. “Not only will our current customers continue to come to us, we’ll also find new customers by having a presence on Grand Avenue.”

The new location will serve a dual purposed as a retail store and an office space. The seven-person corporate team will fulfill its e-commerce and business duties out of the basement.

“The space itself is beautiful and a perfect size for us, and we’re very very excited about the space," says Powell.

