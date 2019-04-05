Juxtaposition Arts Design Basketball T-Shirts

× Expand Chameleon Pop-up Shop

Want to celebrate the Final Four coming to town, support a nonprofit doing cool things, and make a difference in the community?

Juxtaposition Arts, the North Minneapolis nonprofit creative development agency that offers art education and training by employing artistic youth, designed basketball-themed t-shirts in anticipation of all the basketball fever in the air this weekend.

They are currently available at the Chameleon pop-up shops on the ground floor of the Gaviidae building at 651 Nicollet Mall, and will be available until the end of the month. The proceeds from the shirts go back to JXTA, and will help employ and train young adults between the ages of 14 and 21 to jumpstart their careers in the creative economy.

× Expand Inside the Chameleon Pop-up Shop

If you buy a shirt: Post a pic on Instagram showing how you sport the shirt, tag @mspmag, and use the hashtag #hoopstyle to be entered to win a $100 restaurant gift card. Represent MN and get in on the energy in town–all for a good cause!