Meet Julia Moss Designs

× Expand Photography by Caitlin Abrams Julia Moss Julia Moss inside her colorful Hennepin Avenue studio.

Amid the hustle-bustle of Hennepin Avenue and its homes-turned-retail shops sits Julia Moss Designs. What started as a by-appointment studio has evolved to become a true destination boutique. The tidy store holds delights for just about every room in your house (flatware, linens, barware, upscale apothecary goods, desktop accessories, paper goods, and much more), with a nice range of price points. Through it all, it’s hard to look past the unconventional, bold-colored vessels and platters that line the shelves. But these are not new pieces—each began as forgotten vintage silver in need of a good polish, and new purpose.

Plant pots by Julia Moss

After being inspired to clean up a silver tray once belonging to her grandmother, Julia’s son—a car enthusiast—suggested she research powder coating (a process involving a dry powder to create a seal much tougher than classic paint). Little did she know, she’d discovered a way to preserve the timeless elegance of vintage silver—while adding a modern twist.

Her trademarked process, called Powder-Colorized, helps preserve detail in vintage silver while leaving it with a lifelong luster. Bonus: It also eliminates the need to polish silver before and after each use.

Her Uptown showroom is filled with remade, multi-use silver pieces sourced from around the world. Gravy boat, flower vase, makeup brush holder? It’s up to you.

In addition to the items Moss discovers, customers bring in their own pieces and peruse her broad color palette to land on a color. (Black and white are favorites, as well as food safe.) She calls it the “Next Generation of Silver.” We call it fabulous. 2508 Hennepin Ave. S., Mpls., 612-361-7050