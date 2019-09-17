Julia Moss Designs Comes to Wayzata

× Expand Photography by Caitlin Abrams Julia Moss Julia Moss inside her colorful Hennepin Avenue studio.

Soon the trademark brights of Julia Moss will color downtown Wayzata in the form of a Julia Moss Designs four month-long holiday pop-up, slated to open next month in the former Blanc de Blanc space.

From her signature silver redone in durable colored powder, to expanded offerings of Baobab candles, a new ceramics line, and larger scale pieces that are just too big for the Minneapolis storefront, the Wayzata pop-up will be an expansion of the original Julia Moss Designs location. “You will walk in and know exactly where you are,” says founder and owner Julia Moss.

The former Blanc de Blanc space is twice the size of Moss’ Hennepin Avenue storefront. “It is such a fantastic location and so popular right now that we want to be a part of that for the holidays,” Moss says. According to Moss, the pop-up store will offer a mix of statement pieces for entertaining, plus punchy pieces for daily life, which fits the different shades of Wayzata residents, with many young families moving in.

Moss has a hard time ordering a limited selection, so a larger space allows her to display bigger pieces and stock up on more diverse products and vendors. “We are going big,” she says emphatically, watching a UPS truck pull up to her storefront with deliveries.

In a perfect world, Julia Moss Designs would have two homes: the Minneapolis location, where the brand has lived for five years, and a new Wayzata location. “That would be a dream,” Moss says. “I think it is definitely a possibility and we are extremely fortunate to have the opportunity to test the water for four months.”

Moss hopes to open the doors to her side of the rainbow on October 1, but promises to be open by Wayzata's farm table harvest event, Big Water Big Table, on October 10. The pop-up does not have a definitive end date, but Moss says it will at least remain open through January.

91 Lake St. E., Wayzata, juliamossdesigns.com