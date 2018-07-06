JB Hudson to Open at MartinPatrick 3

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams MartinPatrick 3 Inside MartinPatrick 3

Veteran Nicollet Mall jewelry store JB Hudson is opening a second location within MartinPatrick 3 in the North Loop.

The shop-within-shop will feature a high-end, cutting edge assortment of jewelry, watches, and luxury gifts for men and women, JB Hudson president Nick Pechman says. The assortment will change frequently, with prices ranging from $1,000 to $1 million.

“We love the history of it—the iconic aspect of it for the Twin Cities market. There’s a lot of trust in JB Hudson,” says Greg Wash, co-founder and owner of MartinPatrick 3.

× Expand JB Hudson on Nicollet JB Hudson's Nicollet location

JB Hudson sees the North Loop as a growth opportunity.

“MartinPatrick 3 has really done something special in this other part of downtown and men’s fashion has hit a new stride,” Pechman says. “We love the idea of connecting with more men and helping them build out their fashion wardrobe.”

The partnership is part of yet another expansion for MP3, which will include a larger space for Marty’s barbershop, the tailoring department, and men’s designer shoes.

MP3 is also adding several new men’s fashion brands this fall including Maison Margiela, Dsquared, Nifty Genius, Oars + Alps, Krewe, and Shinola and Filson, which recently closed their North Loop store on the same block and moved to the Galleria in Edina.

MP3 is planning a re-launch party and fall runway presentation for Oct. 4–6.

Get more on MP3’s expansion and partnership with JB Hudson from our sister publication, Twin Cities Business.

