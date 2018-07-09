J.Crew Introduces Diversified Sizing

× Expand photo courtesy of J. Crew J. Crew J. Crew x Universal Standard

As part of its first step towards taking down the barriers that keep some women out of its stores, women's retailer J.Crew has announced its partnership with Universal Standard to offer a new standard of size—that is "about more than just scaling up or down."

So...what exactly does that mean?

Rather than forcing customers to assume proportions are uniform and scale up from a smaller size, the preppy-casual brand partnered with Universal Standard, a retail expert in diversified sizing, to extract its tried-and-true approach to size for its upcoming summer and fall collections. J.Crew worked with and learned from Universal Standard's technical approach to "micrograding" (which is the process of fitting to specific sizes) to ensure that no design or size is automated, bur rather uniquely tailored for women of all shapes and sizes.

"With our new micrograding approach, the sizing is much more precise than a 'one size fits all' model," says a J.Crew representative.

New York-based Universal Standard is known for its highly technical approach to fit, and J.Crew wanted this partnership to be tailored to the real, diverse size spectrum of American women.

“Because great style and great fit are important to all of our customers, thoughtful sizing and attention to fit are at the center of our design process," says Lisa Greenwald, J.Crew Chief Merchandising Officer."We’re honored to have partnered with Universal Standard, experts in the field, on this collection which kicks off a much larger roll out of extended sizes, new fits and fabrications across the brand. We’re on a mission to make great style available to everyone."

The collection offers a range of tops, dresses, skirts, and pants up to size 5X, and will be available to shop Tuesday, July 10th at jcrew.com and select stores (including its St. Louis Park, Edina, and St. Paul retail storefronts). Although J.Crew's partnership with Universal Standard is for a limited, one-time collection, the retailer confirms its plans to kick off a larger expansion for the brand, which will roll out this summer and through the fall.

