Introducing: Fall Fashion Overhaul

It's that time of year again. Brisk mornings. Shorter days. #SweaterWeather.

It’s been a minute since we've thought about upping our layering game to accompany the colder temps. But, as true Northerners, we aren’t strangers to the concept. While we all love an Indian summer, one of the best parts about living where you get to experience all four seasons is the opportunity to switch out our wardrobes for new pieces. While I’m not one to wish the hot weather away, I live for the change in seasons, the great fashion migration—the closet refresh. Who's with me?

Piggy-backing off of our project #KickStartSpring, the editors at Mpls.St.Paul Magazine introduce a new project: #FallFashionOverhaul.

Throughout the month of September, our team will be popping into some of our cities' best boutiques and shops to offer fall styling tips and tricks, show off some must-have (and on-trend!) pieces, and dish on some of the looks featured in our September style editorial feature—we're talkin' runway trends like roaring animal prints, playful plaids, and 70s-inspired knits.

We'll also tease what you can expect to see at our upcoming annual fashion show, Fashionopolis. P.S. if you haven't snagged your ticket yet...we highly recommend you do so before it sells out!

Sure, it's easy enough to order a new sweater with a click of a button, but not every city has as many boutiques filled with tip-top merch and shopkeepers providing the best, personalized customer service. What better way to embrace new fall trends than by lacing up our sneaks, getting outside, and shopping local in our favorite Twin Cities 'hoods?

Your job is easy. All you have to do is make sure you are following us on the 'gram and keep an eye on our feed and Insta-story. Then, armed with your weekly fix of fall fashion inspo, set out for your own fall wardrobe overhaul, keeping your style tribe in the loop all along the way with photos of what you're loving at @mspmag and with the hashtag #FallFashionOverhual. Pumpkin spice latté optional.

