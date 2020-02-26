Local Intimate Apparel Shops Raise Money for Breast Cancer Charity

× Expand Courtesy of La Bratique Bra Wall

This spring, local intimate apparel shops La Bratique, Flirt, and Underneath it All are teaming up to help raise funds for Hope Chest for Breast Cancer Foundation.

The retailers came together after Tracy Anderson, the owner of La Bratique, heard about the winery, ONEHOPE. With each bottle sold, a portion of the proceeds goes to a charity of the customer’s choice from the winery’s list. With that in mind, Anderson turned to Flirt and Underneath it All to see if they’d be interested in participating in fundraising alongside her store.

“I want to make a greater impact, and I want to do it right,” Anderson said, who didn’t have experience in raising money for breast cancer.

The three stores were already familiar with each other. They all have different specialities when it comes to bras, and if they’re unable to help a customer find their perfect bra, they’ll refer her to one of the other stores. Customers of La Bratique usually shop for bras that are sized 30D to 42J, and customers of Flirt may be looking specifically for a bra with a lot of glamour. Meanwhile, Underneath it All specializes in bras for women after breast surgery.

“The collaboration of our stores is a unique opportunity to demonstrate how each style and function of lingerie ebbs and flows throughout a woman’s life journey,” said Anderson in a press release. “The right bra in the right size creates confidence, comfort and support, a beautiful color or delicate lace can make you feel sexy and beautiful and the new found needs through recovery and after a mastectomy is crucial.”

The fund raising kicks off with wine tastings for each of the three stores in early March. Community members who are interested, but unable to attend can also host their own wine tasting. For the rest of March, La Bratique and Flirt will be donating 5% of their normally priced items. In April, Underneath it All will be donating 5% of their sales. For each store’s respective donation month, they will also be accepting goodwill donations from customers.

All proceeds will be going to Hope Chest for Breast Cancer, a charity that helps connect those in Minnesota with breast cancer with help for urgent non-medical issues such as housing, electricity, and childcare. Since their beginning in 2001, they’ve donated over $2 million to breast cancer patients and their families.

“It’s a great way to celebrate women, and a great way to raise money locally,” Anderson said.

La Bratique hosting at The Riveter, 4388 France Ave. S., Edina., RSVP with Tracy Anderson at 952-873-1962. Labratique.com, March 4, 6 p.m.-8 p.m.

Flirt, 177 Snelling Ave. N., St. Paul, 651-698-3692, flirt-boutique.com, March 5, 7 p.m.-9 p.m.,

Underneath it All, 7942 Mitchell Rd., Eden Prairie, 952-937-9252, underneathitall.com, April 15, 4 p.m.-7 p.m.