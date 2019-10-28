Inside Aveda's New Rosedale Center Retail Store With Janell Geason

Earlier this month Aveda's new experience center opened at Rosedale Center, marking its fourth concept in the Twin Cities. Sure, the locally (and botanically)-based brand's experience centers sell the full Aveda product line, but they also offer shoppers the opportunity to test out the products in-store with the help of hair and skincare experts. The best part? The complementary (yep, all free!) services baked into the shopping experience. From an in-depth hair and scalp diagnostic (a 20-minute camera analysis conducted to show show problems areas and needs for better hair care) to mini facials and makeup and styling consultations, they are all designed to help you better understand your needs as it pertains to a personalized beauty regimen.

The store is also merchandised with product organized and labeled with easy-to-read color guides (i.e. ashy blond, warm red) that help customers select products—like lip and cheek colors and brow pencil shades—based on complexion.

I had the opportunity to put in a little facetime with the expert of all experts when it comes to plant-based, earth-friendly cosmetics—Aveda's Global Artistic Director of Makeup, Janell Geason. And (in addition to a scalp read and a skincare and makeup tutorial), I used some time to pick her brain to get some of my burning beauty questions answered.

× Expand Aveda's Janell Geason

1. As noise around sustainability in beauty and fashion increases, how do you find Aveda is able to maintain its status as being one of the premier thought leaders in the space that's paved the way for other brands?

A lot of people are saying they are "green" or "natural" but sometimes it's important to look closer and ask what that really means. Aveda is all about not only being all of those things (and being very transparent about what the means by listing out ingredients and processes) but also making sure our products create lasting results. For us, it's all about striking the perfect balance of both of those things. Let's be honest, at the end of the day, we all want shiny hair and a glossy lip. So, it's about making sure we are telling an ingredients story and a performance story.

2. Tell us about the brand's amazing travel opportunities to global fashion cities!

We always do hair and makeup for a variety of Fashion Week shows in New York City and London. It's hard work—we did 26 shows last year! We also have a corporate-wide program where young artists can shadow us backstage to teach them what we do and the skill level, but also the etiquette.

3. How many of those Fashion Week shows did you work on personally?

16. I think it's so important for us to pursue these opportunities to stay abreast of what's trending and what's happening across the globe. What the designers are doing across the world are really pushing the direction of where we're going.

4. Aside from the amazing products and skillsets among Aveda's stylists, do you find that designers are seeking the brand out based on its mission in the sustainability space?

Absolutely. I'm finding more designers are actually seeking Aveda out for that exact reason. There are so many designers who are shifting toward sustainable fabrics and practices, so it's cool to see how people are becoming more aware of they can position themselves with like-minded businesses to make a broader impact.

5. Let's talk beauty trends! What can we anticipate seeing more of in the next year?

Now, for autumn/winter, it's all about the feathery brows—more natural and undone looking, glowy, post-facial skin. I'm finding that women today are willing to invest more in their skincare, and they want to show it off! Skin is definitely in.

Also, graphic, edgy eyes and deep, rich bold lips (burnt reds and plums) are here to stay through winter. We just launched our color balms and gloss lines, which are great for achieving a look that lasts without drying or cracking.

As for spring and summer, I like to call it a "pumped up, natural" look. Think: Beautiful peaches, pinks, and simple skin with a ton of life and luminosity.

6. I'm noticing that personalization is becoming the new norm as it pertains to beauty. Is that true?

Tweaking makeup to fit each person is key. When we do shows, we like to take trends but make sure they work for every model. Before, it seemed that one look dominated the masses, whereas today, we adapt to fit the color, face shape and overall aesthetic of each person we work with.

7. This Minnesotan wants to talk winter skin. Tips or product recommendations for combating these harsh, dry cold months?

It's important to mix up your products as the seasons change. Introducing oils and serums is so important during the cold, dry months, as are products that deeply moisturize and slough off the dead, dry skin, like a great exfoliant.

Geason's picks for keeping skin glowing during the winter months: