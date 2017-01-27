Improving Every Man's Morning Ritual

× Expand Photograph by Becca Sabot Men's skincare products from Honour Essentials

New Minneapolis company Honour Essentials makes men’s skin care products and coffee. Random? Not when you consider the broader mission: to improve every man’s morning routine. Brothers Jarad and Matt Poling import coffee beans from Costa Rica for a savory brew, but they also take the small and broken beans—usually overlooked—and press them for oil that’s used in their moisturizer and shave cream. The ground remnants comprise an exfoliating rinse. “We want to bring transparency to ingredients,” Matt says. That extends to packaging: The products come in pods made of pressed sugar cane pulp, and they fit into a reusable, heavy-duty reclaimed aluminum canister. The container and pod sell for $125; refills are $32 to $46. One percent of gross revenues goes to environmental causes. honouressentials.com