If You Build It, Will They Come?

× Expand Photographs by Caitlin Abrams The Promenade in Wayzata After five years, the Promenade is nearly complete.

Downtown Wayzata is a bit like the Teslas conspicuously parked in front of Lake Street’s hottest restaurants: beautiful. Luxurious. The embodiment of wealth, social consciousness, and success—stirring that exhilarating sensation that you have arrived. And yet, for all we know, that sleek sports car is nothing more than a weekend rental by a guy who lives in Maple Grove and buys his flat iron steaks at Costco.

I’m not suggesting there aren’t a lot of Wayzata garages filled with paid-off Teslas. But many of them have owners who winter in Naples, shop in New York, and apparently don’t even buy enough sandwiches to keep the lights on at Lunds & Byerlys Kitchen, which closed after less than three years.

Wayzata is such a gem: a lakefront town that feels like a vacation, just 15 minutes from the city. But it can be confusing and frustrating in much the same way as downtown Minneapolis, where residential growth is high, industry is strong, and yet retail keeps failing.

× Expand Bellecour sidewalk patio Bellecour

On the one hand, Wayzata’s restaurant scene is the talk of the town, with several new casual and fine-dining spots including the critically acclaimed Bellecour by the cities’ hottest chef, Gavin Kaysen. Then there’s The Hotel Landing that just opened, where weddings are booked into 2018. It’s the final phase of the five-building Promenade project at Superior Boulevard and East Lake Street, which includes senior housing and condos that are almost entirely filled. Leasing agents say the $4 million penthouses sold even faster than the “entry level” $875,000 units.

On the other hand, even the restaurant owners express concern that their patrons need more than good food as an incentive to visit Wayzata. More than half of the Promenade’s 111,000 square feet of street-level retail space is empty. Anthropologie—a great legitimizer for any shopping area—has been without retail neighbors since it opened in 2015 (one new indie boutique, 44 North, is on its way this summer). Add to that the now-vacant 17,000-square-foot Lunds & Byerlys Kitchen space. Rustica bakery was going to take it but then wisely opted for a space at the Promenade about half the size. Rustica is expected to open this fall.

× Expand Anthropologie in Wayzata Anthropologie waits for neighbors at the Promenade, while local businesses seem to favor Lake Street storefronts to the west.

So can we call this massive redevelopment a success, or did Wayzata overshoot? And even if all that new space gets filled with the boutiques originally envisioned, will Wayzata be able to support them, and the new restaurants, through the months when Lake Minnetonka is frozen?

The truth is, no one—not the Promenade’s leasing team, nor the mayor of Wayzata—is sure. Hopeful, but not as sure as a $225 million project might suggest.

“We’ve struggled a little to get the space filled,” says Jesseka Doherty of Mid-America Real Estate, which handles retail leasing for the Promenade. On Mid-America’s wish list: more clothing boutiques, a gift shop to complement Anthropologie, and a food market or co-op to replace Lunds & Byerlys Kitchen. The hope is that the 92-room hotel—which is expected to attract both tourists and business travelers working with Cargill, General Mills, and other west metro companies—will boost the appeal for potential tenants.

“The lake is both an asset and a challenge,” Doherty says. When national retailers analyze their ability to draw shoppers to Wayzata, they see the lake as a black hole. Retailers want a 360-degree arc of potential customers, she explains. Wayzata can only offer them 180. Local Lake Street boutiques like Merilou and Highcroft know this and work overtime to do community outreach—hosting events and even experimenting with home delivery.

Then there’s winter.

“Wayzata is not a year-round destination. Winters are long and sparse,” says Terri Huml, who has suffered through several of them as owner of Gianni’s Steakhouse. Wayzata’s ZIP code encompasses 35,000 residents, but city officials say the shopping district depends on a market area of at least 100,000, many of whom are less motivated when the boats are off the lake. Doherty acknowledges that the seasonal nature of Wayzata’s draw is a concern for potential tenants as well.

But these are not new or surprising issues. Nor is the advent of Amazon Prime or challenging times for retail everywhere. As I walk past the Promenade’s empty storefronts, many of which are hidden within the development and not even visible from the street, I find myself wondering how any developer could get this far without being sure the demand would really be there.

To understand that, you’ve got to go back a ways. The Promenade project came along post-recession, at a time when, as Mayor Ken Willcox describes, “It looked as though Wayzata was drying up.”

“Our retail core is critical because it covers so much of our property tax burden,” he says. “We try to reach a balance between keeping the commercial core healthy and yet preserving a small-town feel, protecting our neighborhoods.”

× Expand JMcLaughlin

In a classic chicken-or-egg situation, an independent consultant told Wayzata officials they didn’t have enough retail space to become a shopping attraction. The consultant confirmed demand for more retail, Willcox says.

I’m guessing that research didn’t take place in January. And I wonder if the consultant talked to local retail brokers like Jeff Herman, president of Urban Anthology. He doesn’t hold back when describing Wayzata as the opposite of an iceberg.

“Whatever you see on the top of an iceberg, you know it’s 10 times as large underwater. That’s why an iceberg stays sturdy,” Herman says. “Wayzata is top heavy. You see all this new development and think, wow! But I just don’t think there’s demand for retail there.”

Ridgedale Center’s expansion, with its addition of Nordstrom, hasn’t helped Wayzata any. And if it’s local charm shoppers crave, Excelsior has become the preferred Lake Minnetonka destination in the last few years, thanks to a tight-knit network of independent boutiques that are drawing artists, makers, and millennial shoppers out from the city. Most Excelsior boutiques couldn’t afford the rent in downtown Wayzata, experts say. Wayzata’s distinction of being the closest Lake Minnetonka commercial district to downtown is also its burden. Property taxes are much higher.

“I want to see a vibrant street scene in Wayzata, where people can go from store to store and it’s interesting and unique,” Mayor Willcox says. That sounds great, but the city has no say over who leases the available space at the Promenade, and the team in charge admits that if boutiques don’t sign on even after construction is complete, they may have to turn to uses unlikely to appeal to day-trippers, like a dry cleaner and wealth management firms.

× Expand Rendering Courtesy of the Hotel Landing Rendering of the Hotel Landing in Wayzata The Hotel Landing is now open in Wayzata.

As the construction crews finally start to clear out of town, and years of crippling road projects are complete, the city of Wayzata is already looking at another improvement project—this one focused on creating a boardwalk and new park by the lake. It could take a while, however, since the goal is to fund it with private dollars, according to Wayzata planning director Jeff Thomson.

More immediate, and perhaps attainable, is the grassroots effort by local business leaders to make Wayzata a cold-weather draw. “I don’t think we’ve ever thought about what we can do to get people here in the winter,” Huml says. “We’re a four-season community and we need to bring more activity to town.” She mentioned an ice-skating lagoon and dog sledding as possibilities this winter, and that fits right in with the metro-wide buildup to the Super Bowl and the mission of the Great Northern, an initiative launched last year with the help of winter-positive community leaders R.T. Rybak and Eric Dayton, to celebrate cold-weather activities and festivals throughout the Twin Cities.

The best thing we can do for Wayzata is to keep visiting—even after boating season.