How To Support Local Retail During the COVID-19 Outbreak

First it was basketball arenas, museums, and concert venues. Now retailers and gyms across the country are closing their doors to protect employees and customers in this state of emergency. But for our small, local shops, turning the lights off could have a detrimental effect on their ability to operate—and sadly, they are at extremely high risk of getting clobbered by the crisis.

As we see the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic spread across the United States, local stores are working hard to keep their spaces clean and employees and customers safe. To combat the significantly lower-than-usual traffic levels, many are getting creative and coming up with ways to continue engaging those who may be practicing social distancing. We’re keeping a pulse on what’s happening with Twin Cities stores—changing hours, gift card promotions, social media shopping, and curbside pickup and home delivery services—to highlight ways you can continue shopping local during the pandemic. If we want our favorite boutiques and brands to stick around, we need to do our part. Just remember: A little gesture from you—be it a gift card, an Instagram story shoutout or online order—can go a long way.

As things seem to be changing by the hour, we will continue updating this post daily—so be sure to check back for more. Have something to add? Drop me a line at mnachbar@mspmag.com, @madeline.rose.nachbar.

Hang in there, everyone. Be sure to wash and sanitize your hands. (May we suggest pre-ordering with Essence One? The Minneapolis-based natural beauty brand is rushing a new line of hand sanitizer into production. Our sister publication, Twin Cities Business, has the scoop.)

DM to Claim

For the self-quarantined, local boutiques are making it easier than ever to shop small from the comfort of your couch. Chances are you're perusing social channels more than usual right now, so if you see something you like, just slide into these stores’ DMs:

Serge & Jane: While the Edina shop remains open, it is accepting orders through Facebook and Instagram (where owners Casy and Jamie Carl are sharing new arrivals constantly). All you have to do is DM to hold, and the store will call you for credit card info.

Proper: Owner Ashlie O’Day is testing out a “shop my look” series on Instagram, where she’s modeling new arrivals for shoppers to DM to claim.

Parc: For items spotted on social that are not online, just DM and the shop will invoice and ship it straight to ya.

June Resale: Now accepting phone orders and offering delivery and free shipping.

Curbside Pick-Up

Julia Moss Designs: While the always sunny JMD remains open for usual business hours, the Wayzata shop has added curbside pick-up and home delivery services. Juliamossdesigns, @juliamossdesigns

Parc: Can’t find parking or just don’t feel like perusing the shop? Give this Nolo shop a call and a sales associate will run your order out to you.

Gray Home + Lifestyle: The Water St. shop is still open, while also offering curbside pickup on all online orders.

Ships Free

Staying in? These brick-and-mortar shops are taking the hit and covered shipping costs to offer free and discounted rates for customers:

Proper: Free shipping now until March 31—no code necessary.

Stephanie’s: Free shipping on domestic orders and an extended return policy to 14 days for a limited time.

Larissa Loden: The local designer is extending free domestic shipping all month long (and offering 20 percent off the punchy “fuck” necklace all weekend long with code SANITIZER). Seems fitting, no?

Charitable Acts

Serge & Jane: If you decide to shop IRL, S&J is collecting donations of non-perishable food, household essentials, cleaning supplies, personal care and baby products and donating to local food shelves to support those in-need.

Sales!

Idun: Take 20 percent off during the store’s flash sale with code: HYACINTH.

Kisa: For a limited time, the shop’s iconic Turkish towels (usually $36) are on sale for $25.

Golden Age Design: Take 15 percent off home goods with code WASHHANDS.

Gift Card Promos

Hazel & Rose: Help the shop now, and you later. For every $100 spent at Northeast shop Hazel & Rose, you’ll receive a $15 gift card back to use at a later date.

Updated Hours

B. Resale: This secondhand clothing oasis has decreased store hours to 12–4 P.M.,offering private styling and shopping appointments for those looking to keep their distance from other shoppers.

Lululemon: Minnesota stores will be open from 12–6 P.M. beginning Monday, March 16. All store-based events and gatherings have been cancelled.

The Fitting Room: Open for special hours daily (12–3 P.M. today), and private appointments, and virtual shopping.

Galleria: Effective immediately, the Edina shopping center will be open 10 A.M.–6 P.M. Mondays-Saturdays and 11 A.M.-5 P.M. on Sundays.

Closures

Apple and Warby Parker are temporarily closing all of its retail stores (for Apple, that includes every location outside of Greater China) until March 27th. Patagonia announced that all its locations are closed until further notice.

MILLE: The Southwest Mpls. brick-and-mortar is closed for the week. Locals who choose to shop online can schedule a time to pick up orders in-person.

New Gild Jewelers: Will be closed for two weeks.

Cake: The plus-size resale shop will be closed until further notice, allowing customers to shop on Instagram while social distancing.

The Foundry Home Goods: The Foundry's storefront will remain closed for the time being and offering free local shipping (and shop dog delivery!). Bonus: Today marks the first day of the shop's 30 percent off spring sale.