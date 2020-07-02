1 of 6
Orange Lounge Chair
Kick up your feet and gaze at the stars on an eye-candy-colored Adirondack. Lounge chair ($529), by Room and Board
Outdoor pillow
A Sunbrella fabric is a must-have for withstanding the elements. Outdoor pillow ($44), from Yardbird, St. Louis Park, yardbird.com
Glass carafe and tumblers
Flex your mixology powers with chic essentials. Glass carafe ($30) and tumblers ($30), from Golden Rule, Excelsior, 612-598-2098
Gold metal straws
Eco-friendly and stylish. A win-win. Gold metal straws ($18), by W&P, also from Golden Rule
Playing Cards
Get competitive with your companion. Playing cards ($13), by Fredericks & Mae, from Walker Shop
Cocktail Puzzle
Reward your mind with some off-screen time. Bonus: This miniature puzzle can be completed in 20 minutes or less. Cocktail puzzle ($15), by Little Puzzle Thing, from Julia Moss Designs, Wayzata,612-444-8682