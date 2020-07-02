How to Set Up Your Summer Base Camp

Unleash your superpowers and show summer who’s boss.

by

Travel Hammock

Shapeshifter: Wrap up and escape for a little you time. Travel hammock ($38), by Gentlemen’s Hardware, from Patina, patinastores.com

Yeti Cooler

Liquid Courage: Keep summer brews cold with the cooler of all coolers. $250. By Yeti, from Settergren’s of Linden Hills, Mpls., 612-920-2813

Leather BBQ Apron

Impenetrable Armor: A must-have for mastering the art of the BBQ. Leather apron ($200), by Boska, from Crate and Barrel

Telescope and Astronomy Kit

Night vision: Turn the backyard into an observatory. Telescope and astronomy kit ($170), by Thames & Kosmos, from Legacy Toys, Galleria, 952-955-6938

Watermelon Floatie

Hydrokinesis: Control the elements with a stylish pool float. $15. By Sun Squad, from Target

Super Soaker

Superhuman Strength: Spray away summer’s kryptonite. Super Soaker XP100 ($15), by Nerf, from Target

Cacoon Swing

Power of flight: Pour a tropical drink and teleport to a distant beach. Cocoon swing (price on request), by Moroso, from Roam Furniture & Lighting, Mpls., 612-377-6465

Watering Can

Object manipulation: Flex your green thumb and create the ultimate outdoor oasis. Metal watering can ($70), by Brooke & Lou, brookeandlou.com

Patio Umbrella

Invisibility cloak: Throw some shade on those UV rays. Sunbrella patio umbrella ($2,400), from Room and Board