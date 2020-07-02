1 of 9
Travel Hammock
Shapeshifter: Wrap up and escape for a little you time. Travel hammock ($38), by Gentlemen’s Hardware, from Patina, patinastores.com
2 of 9
Yeti Cooler
Liquid Courage: Keep summer brews cold with the cooler of all coolers. $250. By Yeti, from Settergren’s of Linden Hills, Mpls., 612-920-2813
3 of 9
Leather BBQ Apron
Impenetrable Armor: A must-have for mastering the art of the BBQ. Leather apron ($200), by Boska, from Crate and Barrel
4 of 9
Telescope and Astronomy Kit
Night vision: Turn the backyard into an observatory. Telescope and astronomy kit ($170), by Thames & Kosmos, from Legacy Toys, Galleria, 952-955-6938
5 of 9
Watermelon Floatie
Hydrokinesis: Control the elements with a stylish pool float. $15. By Sun Squad, from Target
6 of 9
Super Soaker
Superhuman Strength: Spray away summer’s kryptonite. Super Soaker XP100 ($15), by Nerf, from Target
7 of 9
Cacoon Swing
Power of flight: Pour a tropical drink and teleport to a distant beach. Cocoon swing (price on request), by Moroso, from Roam Furniture & Lighting, Mpls., 612-377-6465
8 of 9
Watering Can
Object manipulation: Flex your green thumb and create the ultimate outdoor oasis. Metal watering can ($70), by Brooke & Lou, brookeandlou.com
9 of 9
Patio Umbrella
Invisibility cloak: Throw some shade on those UV rays. Sunbrella patio umbrella ($2,400), from Room and Board