Self Care in Self Quarantine: The Face Foundry's Here to Help Keep Your Glow Going

As we practice social distancing, many of us are probably spending it sans makeup (that is, until a Zoom conference call with colleagues or clients hits your calendar). Instead of hitting up happy hour at our local watering holes, we have more time to practice self care—and The Face Foundry suggests we use it to learn about skin care.

The Face Foundry, with locations in North Loop and Galleria, is one of the many businesses that had to close its storefronts this week as the COVID-19 pandemic spreads across the state. But like many others, its co-owners and founders Alexandra Nanne and Michele Henry are getting creative and coming up with new ways to show up for their customers. Last week, the local boutique spa launched a shiny, new website, a partnership with clean beauty brand Grown Alchemist, and a customized skin quiz.

What exactly is a skin quiz, you ask? Don't worry, everybody passes. Developed by the The Face Foundry's top estheticians, it's designed to help skincare junkies find a personalized regimen of products based on skin type. The quiz takes into account age, environment, stress levels, and other variables that can factor into the state of your skin. Based on that, it yields recommended, esthetician-approved products—masks, oils, exfoliants, cleansers, serums, eye creams, moisturizers, and more—to help your skin live its best life while under quarantine.

Since many of The Face Foundry's customers come in for monthly facials, the quiz can help them find personalized products they need to maintain the results of their facials until they’re able to come to the spa again.

“This was our chance to pivot our hands-on service business and create something unique and innovative for our customers," says co-founder and CEO Michele Henry, in a press release. "Technology allows for endless capabilities and with this we were able to bring our skin experts and their recommendations right to our customers’ fingertips.”

To get your glow on at home, try your hand at the skin quiz at thefacefoundry.com. Bonus: Those who take the quiz save ten percent on products.