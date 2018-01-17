How to Dress Minnesotan

× Expand Photograph by Becca Sabot Winter gear

As any well-dressed Minnesotan will tell you: There's no such thing as bad weather—just bad clothing. In the North, we pride ourselves on staying warm without looking like gourmet marshmallows.

HIM

Rugged, yet sharp, is the Minnesota mindset—embraced democratically by those who actually experience the elements, and those sheltered within cushy creative agencies. Seek brands with roots in manual labor, even if you don’t lift a finger. Choose pieces designed to withstand the elements, even when going from SUV to stadium (with VIP parking). Channel Paul Bunyan. . . with a twist of James Bond.

P.S.: Every item pictured here (other than the jacket) is made by a Minnesota company.

Scarf ($80), by Faribault Woolen Mill Co., from Faribault Woolen Mill store, Mall of America, 888-850-1865, faribaultmill.com; North hat ($29), by Askov Finlayson, 204 N. 1st St., Mpls., 612-206-3925, askovfinlayson.com; fur-trimmed jacket ($1,175), by Parajumpers, and vest ($298), by Fisher + Baker, both from Trail Mark, Galleria, 952-929-1950, trailmarkgalleria.com; zip-up sweater ($198), from Hammer Made, 10 U.S. locations including Mall of America, 952-854-9097, hammermade.com; thermal shirt ($30), by Sota Clothing, from Burlap & Brass, 5013 Ewing St., Mpls., 612-886-2870, burlapbrass.com; Explorer pant ($218), also from Askov Finlayson; Northshore socks ($22), by Sota Clothing, also from Burlap & Brass; Iron Ranger boot ($320), by Red Wing Heritage, from MartinPatrick 3, 212 3rd Ave. N., Mpls., 612-746-5329, martinpatrick3.com

HER

The goal: feel like you’re walking around in a sleeping bag . . .without actually looking like it. Fortunately, parkas have slimmed considerably, thanks to fabric technology. So go for function. Relish the fact that practical boots are now on-trend, too. And enjoy the big reveal, when you unzip that cocoon to show off a great sweater and luxe pants. You never know where the day could take you: lunch at a fancy restaurant, followed by tailgating outside the stadium. Versatility is key!

Mittens ($195), by Astis, from Pumpz, Galleria, 952-926-2252, pumpzco.com; hat ($45 with two faux fur puffs), by Namakan Fur, namakanfur.com; Hermifur jacket ($1,975), by Moncler, from Melly, Galleria, 952-929-9252, mellyonline.com; sweater ($395), by Isabel Marant Etoile, from Nordstrom, Mall of America, 952-883-2121, nordstrom.com; flannel shirt ($148), by Rails, also from Melly; black cherry velvet pants ($209), by Paige, also from Nordstrom; Joan of Arctic waterproof boots ($180), by Sorel, from Columbia Sportswear, Mall of America, 952-854-5260, columbia.com; Lyndale bucket bag in navy ($525), by J.W. Hulme Co., from J.W. Hulme Co. store, 678 W. 7th St., St. Paul, 651-222-7359, jwhulmeco.com

More Winning Winter Clothing

From classic boots to the coziest coats, we’ve rounded up our go-to gear.

× 1 of 15 Expand Cape: Feel like you’re wearing a blanket all day while still looking chic. Huntley Wool Throw Cape ($150) by Faribault Woolen Mill, faribaultmill.com × 2 of 15 Expand Knit Hat: In the land of 10,000 lakes, we skate on them when we can’t waterski. Celebrate the Minnesota way: in a pom hat, made in Cloquet, Minn. Winter knit hat ($30) by Great Lakes Northern Outfitter, greatlakescollection.com × 3 of 15 Expand Ankle Boot: This style is sleeker than Minnetonka’s traditional moccasins and fringe boots, but the stacked heel is comfortable enough to walk in all day. Brie boot ($79.97), by Minnetonka Moccasin, minnetonkamoccasin.com × 4 of 15 Expand Beanie: The story of this mission-based Minnesota company—launched in a college class and now practically a state uniform—is already legendary. Love Your Melon donates 50 percent of profits to pediatric cancer research and support for families of children with cancer. Gold foil beanie ($35) by Love Your Melon, loveyourmelon.com × 5 of 15 Expand Headband: For the days when hat hair isn’t an option, Love Your Melon has you (and your ears) covered. Black speckled headband ($25) by Love Your Melon, loveyourmelon.com × 6 of 15 Expand MPLS Sweatshirt: Which side are you on? Whether you’re team MPLS or STP, locally-owned Northmade Co has sweatshirts and hats sporting your city pride. MPLS felt letter sweatshirt ($54) by Northmade Co., northmade.co × 7 of 15 Expand Knit Sweater: When it comes to price-per-wear, we always get our money’s worth out of chic sweaters. #animalprintisclassic. Nanushka Teddy knit sweater ($234) from Grethen House, 212 3rd Ave. N., Mpls, and 4930 France Ave. S., Edina, grethenhouse.com × 8 of 15 Expand Trench Boot: Built by Oak Street Bootmakers of Chicago with S.B. Foot Tannery leather from Red Wing, Minn., and sold exclusively at Wilson & Willy’s in the North Loop. Custom orders available. Men’s Rough Out Trench Boot ($395), by Oak Street Bootmakers, from Wilson & Willy’s, 211 Washington Ave. N., Mpls., wilsonandwillys.com × 9 of 15 Expand Alpaca Slippers: Luxe slippers for cozy nights by the fire. Alpaca slippers, by Ariana Bohling, from Pumpz, Galleria, pumpzco.com × 10 of 15 Expand Plaid Scarf: An update on the classic from one of Minnesota’s warmest revival brands. Stewart Plaid Wool Scarf ($80), by Faribault Woolen Mill Co., from Faribault store at Mall of America or faribaultmill.com × 11 of 15 Expand Wool Cloud: We never leave home without a gauzy scarf by Minneapolis-based designer Martha McQuade. So versatile, so great for draping, and oh so cozy—it’s like wearing a pillow around your neck. Available in 17 colors. Wool Cloud ($150), by Scarf Shop, at scarf-shop.com × 12 of 15 Expand Sota Socks: We stand for socks designed to keep feet warm and dry throughout a Minnesota winter. Made from Turbowool, which is said to be five times stronger than merino wool, with nylon and spandex. Northshore socks ($15), by Sota Clothing, sotaclothing.com × 13 of 15 Expand North Sweater: Here in the “bold North,” this North sweater is one of the hottest items from the Askov Finlayson x Target partnership. The collection is in Minnesota Target stores and online. North sweater ($40), by Askov Finlayson x Target, at target.com × 14 of 15 Expand Warmest Mittens: When seeking the warmest mittens, look to the Swedes. Long before hand warming packets, there was Hestra. Established: 1936. Leather mittens ($130), by Hestra, from Brightwater Clothing & Gear, 256 Water St, Excelsior, brightwaterclothing.com × 15 of 15 Expand The Parka: If you want to stand out in a crowd of Canada Goose jackets and you’re ready to make a mortgage payment-level investment, consider Parajumpers—equally toasty, well-fitted with high-end hardware details, and less likely to get mistaken on a coat rack. Women’s parka ($998), by Parajumpers, from Brightwater Clothing & Gear, 256 Water St, Excelsior, brightwaterclothing.com Prev Next

