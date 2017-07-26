How The Wow Bar Beats the Odds in the Blowout Trend

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Wow Bar's Parrel Caplan, Alyssa, and Chloe Parrel Caplan (seated) runs Wow Bar with daughters Alyssa (left) and Chloe.

Scroll back through your photos and no doubt you’ll notice the change exactly five years ago. That’s when women in the Twin Cities started sporting wedding-worthy hair for an average date night. When movie star waves and sleek shine became an everyday occurrence. Five summers ago, four blowdry bars opened in Minneapolis, and in the ensuing months, more followed, from Woodbury to Edina. It was part of a national trend inspired by California-based Drybar: a specialty styling salon that doesn’t offer cuts or color, just blowouts in 45 minutes for around $40—a game-changer, considering full-service salons had been charging as much for styling as they did for a haircut.

But one by one, the Twin Cities’ blowdry bars came unplugged. Blast, which peaked with four locations, is down to one in downtown Minneapolis. Blowdry! Blowdry Bar in Uptown recently called it quits, despite being run by the nationally acclaimed team behind Haus Salon.

The upheaval leaves The Wow Bar sitting pretty, with profitable locations at 50th & France and St. Paul’s Grand Avenue, and a third in the works.

Is Wow Bar superior? Or, as salon owner Jon Charles predicted in 2013, are blowdry bars bad business—at least in a price-sensitive, low-maintenance market like ours?

Both.

From its earliest days, Wow Bar emerged as the local leader. Credit the rigorous and consistent training program designed by owners Parrel Caplan and her daughters, Alyssa and Chloe Caplan. There’s the attention to detail: warm towels after a shampoo and scalp massage, phone chargers at every station, a glam girl atmosphere that makes every visit feel like a party. And credit the Caplans for being present—keeping an eye on stylists and tending to client needs. Honestly, I’ve visited blowdry bars in other big cities that don’t compare.

“You can get a blowout at other places, but you can’t get the wow bar experience.”—Owner Parrel Caplan

But even as Wow Bar ponders expansion, Parrel Caplan is hesitant to declare victory. “It doesn’t feel good that they went out of business,” she says of her former competitors. “It’s still a new business model. There are still lots of people who don’t know what a blowdry is. That they didn’t succeed is a reflection on how hard a business this is to operate.”

That’s what it came down to for Blowdry!, which had no shortage of talent.

“If I could do keratin treatments or color and make that money, I’d do it too,” Caplan says of Haus Salon’s decision to focus on its two full-service salons. “This is pennies. It’s a high-volume business. You have to turn the chair a lot.”

Blowdry! Blowdry Bar had a healthy special occasion and bridal business on the weekends, says marketing director Laura Prow. But she acknowledged “it’s a challenging business model.”

Like any trend that comes on strong, there are bound to be winners and losers. The Twin Cities has fewer frozen yogurt shops than it did a couple of summersago. Already, one of the new cycle studios has closed.

“I really had no idea what I was getting myself into,” Wow Bar’s Caplan admits. It took four years for The Wow Bar to turn a profit, but she and her daughters did it. And now they’re figuring out how to keep growing. Rival blowdry bars keep dropping, but their existence prompted many full-service salons to lower prices on blowouts.

“You can get a blowout at other places,” Caplan says, “but you can’t get The Wow Bar experience.”

It’s true—not all blowouts are created equal. Wow Bar’s ability to make clients feel pampered even as they move them in and out quickly is commendable. And that’s a business model we’ll all look better for supporting.