How a New Minneapolis Apparel Company is Bringing Awareness to the Refugee Crisis

Fashion is self-expression. It can be functional. It can be fun. Mohamed Malim wants to use fashion as a platform to bring awareness and funds to the refugee crisis.

The 22-year-old recently launched Epimonia, a Minneapolis-based company creating unisex bracelets constructed from the fabric of life jackets that refugees used while fleeing their home countries. The fluorescent orange Embracelets are a tangible way to start a conversation about the struggles refugees face—an experience Malim knows intimately. He was born in a Kenyan refugee camp, where he and his Somali family lived for a few years before they could come to the United States. He started Epimonia when he was a college senior, observing the hostile political climate. In fact, it was Donald Trump’s local campaign stop in 2016—in which he called Somali immigration to Minnesota “a disaster”—that partly inspired the business-management major to start a career in refugee aid.

Photo by Caitlin Abrams Epimonia bracelets “Building humanity”—a motto founder Mohamed Malim lives by—is imprinted on the leather backing of each bracelet ($40 at epimonia.com).

“I always say to people that when refugees flee, it’s not something they’re choosing. It had to happen,” Malim says. He entered his idea to create life jacket bracelets into the University of St. Thomas Fowler Business Concept Challenge, pledging to give half the proceeds to refugee aid. A few months later, he turned Epimonia into a full-fledged company.

To create the bracelets, Malim partnered with his uncle and mentor, Omar Munie, a fashion designer who also works with a refugee nonprofit in the Netherlands. The pair employs refugees there to collect some of the life jackets that litter the shores of Greece, a common entry point for refugees leaving Turkey, the Middle East, and some African countries.

Epimonia has sold around 500 Embracelets since its start last December. And Malim hopes to eventually create an entire apparel and accessories line that subtly (and fashionably) incorporates pieces of the orange fabric into each item. Plus, he’s serious about giving back to refugees: In May, Malim cut a $1,000 check to the International Institute of Minnesota.

“Refugees are the future of America,” he says. “They’ll be the next members of Congress, the next leaders, doctors, Mark Zuckerbergs, you name it. It all comes around with the refugee community.”

