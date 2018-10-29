Your Guide to Holiday Markets in the Twin Cities 2018

× Expand Photo from Shopcicle, by Brett Hurlbut Women shopping at Shopcicle

Forgo big-box bonanzas and cyber sales—now through December, there seems to be a maker market (or two, or three) to hit every weekend. With each one offering fresh handcrafted gifts (perhaps even something for yourself!), and cocktails and craft beers to boot, there are many ways to shop local this season. Consider this your pocket guide to where the local craft purveyors are popping up this holiday season—just don’t forget your Glühwein mug!

We'll continue to update this list of local markets throughout the season. Keep checking back for new additions!

Shopcicle

A new concept for Union Depot, this market will feature a new set of makers with a different theme each month, like Women Artisans or Philanthropic Craftspeople. Thursdays, Oct. 18–Dec. 20, Union Depot, 214 E. 4th St., St. Paul, shopciclemn.com

Makers Mart

Shop goods from 21 local makers like Namakan Fur, Minny & Paul, and Mill City Fineries in a space that’s as beautiful as the products. Nov. 3, Walker Art Center,725 Vineland Place, Mpls., walkerart.org

Linden Hills Holiday Market

Inside the Sunnyside Gardens greenhouses, shoppers will find a rotating selection of more than 60 artisans and food producers each week. Bring the dog and kids to this fam-friendly happening. Sundays, Nov. 4–Dec. 23, Sunnyside Gardens, 3723 W. 44th St., Mpls., mplscraftmarket.com

North Local Market

Makers abound along Nicollet. Shop local favorites like Wit & Delight and Spinning Wylde during this second-annual mart in downtown Minneapolis. Nov. 13–Dec. 27, City Center, 33 S. 6th St., Mpls., facebook.com/northlocalmarket

Holidazzle

Shop food and gift vendors while sipping limited-edition Fulton beer, watching outdoor movies, ice skating, and making crafts at this new(ish) Minneapolis tradition. Thursdays–Sundays, Nov. 23–Dec. 23, Loring Park, 1382 Willow St., Mpls., holidazzle.com

Plaid Friday and Small Business Saturday Winter Markets

Black Friday gets a makeover at Sociable’s annual event. Shop for goods by local artisans and foodies—we have it on good authority there will be cider. Nov. 23–24, Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 NE Fillmore St., Mpls., sociablecider.com

50th and France Winter Market

Kicking off with the classic tree-lighting ceremony on November 24, Edina’s annual market features rotating vendors, free daycare for kid-free shopping, and, for the first time, onsite gift wrapping. Saturdays, Nov. 24–Dec. 15, Edina 50 Mall, 3948 W. 50th St., Edina, 50thandfrance.com/events

European Christmas Market

Inspired by the festive open-air Christkindlmarkts in Germany and Austria, market-goers can enjoy spiced Glühwein and European treats while shopping for unique gifts from all over the world. Fridays–Sundays, Nov. 30–Dec. 9, Union Depot, 214 E. 4th St.,St. Paul, stpaulchristmasmarket.org

Craft Bash

The American Craft Council’s pop-up features goods from more than 70 local designers and makers, plus demos and hands-on experiences for interactive fun. Dec. 1, Hennepin Made and Parallel, 145 N. Holden St., Mpls., craftcouncil.org

A Handmade Holiday Market

The Minneapolis Craft Market returns to Lakes & Legends for beer and shopping (together at last, right?). Shop new vendors every week. Saturdays, Dec. 1–15, Lakes & Legends Brewing Company, 1368 Lasalle Ave., Mpls., mplscraftmarket.com

