Holiday Jewelry Forecast Calls for Bold Earrings

Photo by Josh Grubbs | Styled by Elizabeth Doyle

Eyes on ears! Earrings are bigger and bolder than we’ve seen in some time—with an emphasis on dynamic shapes and organic materials that appear to erupt from a natural habitat.

Large laguna agate earrings with inlaid diamonds ($2,420), by Kothari, from Max’s, 3826 Grand Way, St. Louis Park, 952-922-8364, stylebymax.com Yellow and black gold drop with pear shape opaque yellow sapphire and gray diamonds ($875), from Continental Diamond, 1600 Utica Ave. S., St. Louis Park, 952-593-5602, continentaldiamond.com Vintage geometric with ruby ($5,995), from JB Hudson, 901 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., 612-338-5950, jbhudson.com Green drop earring ($200), by Karen Gilbert, from Gallery 360, 3011 W. 50th St., Mpls., 612-925-2400, gallery360mpls.com Vintage plique a’tour ($6,000), also from JB Hudson, jbhudson.com Golden rutilated quartz and Herkimer diamond ($295), by Houser Design, denisehouserdesign.com