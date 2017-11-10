Holiday Jewelry Forecast Calls for Bold Earrings

Eyes on ears! Earrings are bigger and bolder than we’ve seen in some time—with an emphasis on dynamic shapes and organic materials that appear to erupt from a natural habitat.

  1. Large laguna agate earrings with inlaid diamonds ($2,420), by Kothari, from Max’s, 3826 Grand Way, St. Louis Park, 952-922-8364, stylebymax.com
  2. Yellow and black gold drop with pear shape opaque yellow sapphire and gray diamonds ($875), from Continental Diamond, 1600 Utica Ave. S., St. Louis Park, 952-593-5602, continentaldiamond.com
  3. Vintage geometric with ruby ($5,995), from JB Hudson, 901 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., 612-338-5950, jbhudson.com
  4. Green drop earring ($200), by Karen Gilbert, from Gallery 360, 3011 W. 50th St., Mpls., 612-925-2400, gallery360mpls.com
  5. Vintage plique a’tour ($6,000), also from JB Hudson, jbhudson.com
  6. Golden rutilated quartz and Herkimer diamond ($295), by Houser Design,  denisehouserdesign.com

Branches from Foxglove (foxglovemarket.com)