Holiday Headquarters 2019

It's the most wonderful time of the year indeed. And we're here to help you make the most of the holiday season here in the Twin Cities. From editor-approved shows and events to gift inspiration and shopping deals, we've got your back this season.

Shopping Deals + Tips

× Expand Courtesy of Plate & Parcel Holiday Market Plate & Parcel Holiday Market

Now through December, there seems to be a maker market to hit every weekend. Here's where to shop local this season.

Read More >>

Suffering from gifter's block? Mix things up with an unexpected present from these stores.

Read More >>

Can't find the right gift for that special someone? Dig into our little black book of local shopping staples.

Read More >>

The local collective is decking the skyway with holiday gifts for on-the-go downtowners.

Read More >>

Since 1921, Minnesotans have been Christmas shopping at Ingebretsen's—because it's awesome!

Read More >>

Where the Experts Shop

With holiday shopping in mind, we tapped a few local experts and asked them to share how and where they shop in the Twin Cities.

Today, Mickie Clark earns her keep as an in-demand photo stylist and designer. She frequents myriad local shops in search of treasures to bring visual scenes to life and tell a compelling story.

Read More >>

When the time comes to bring new (or old) pieces into his projects, Jay Nuhring hits local shops that have collections created with many different aesthetics and people in mind.

Read More >>

“I’ve always been a big supporter of local talent,” says Lewis. For unique works and a highly curated gift assortment, she frequents these local shops.

Read More >>

Gift Ideas

Our peerless guide to every darn ski resort in Minnesota (and one in Wisconsin) for the outdoor enthusiast on your list.

Read More >>

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams

Holiday Hosting

We have cookie elves all over the metro and they are so pro their icing won’t crack. Check this one off your list, and let the best bakers in town be your cookie makers.

Read More >>

Holiday Entertainment

× Expand A Christmas Carol at the Guthrie

Whether you're looking for a Christmas classic, or a fresh take on a traditional tale, the Twin Cities stages have got you covered.

Read More >>

Travel

Everything you need to make holiday travel go as smoothly as possible at MSP airport and beyond.

Read More >>