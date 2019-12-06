Holiday Headquarters 2019

It's the most wonderful time of the year indeed. And we're here to help you make the most of the holiday season here in the Twin Cities. From editor-approved shows and events to gift inspiration and shopping deals, we've got your back this season.
Shopping Deals + Tips
Plate & Parcel Holiday Market
Your Guide to Holiday Markets Around the Twin Cities
Now through December, there seems to be a maker market to hit every weekend. Here's where to shop local this season.
6 Shops to Break Out of the Gifting Rut
Suffering from gifter's block? Mix things up with an unexpected present from these stores.
10 Tried-and-True Stores That Never Disappoint
Can't find the right gift for that special someone? Dig into our little black book of local shopping staples.
Chameleon Shoppes Hosts Holiday Makers Pop-Up
The local collective is decking the skyway with holiday gifts for on-the-go downtowners.
Holiday Shopping Secrets: Ingebretsen's
Since 1921, Minnesotans have been Christmas shopping at Ingebretsen's—because it's awesome!
Where the Experts Shop
With holiday shopping in mind, we tapped a few local experts and asked them to share how and where they shop in the Twin Cities.
Photo Stylist Mickie Clark
Today, Mickie Clark earns her keep as an in-demand photo stylist and designer. She frequents myriad local shops in search of treasures to bring visual scenes to life and tell a compelling story.
Home Stylist Jay Nuhring
When the time comes to bring new (or old) pieces into his projects, Jay Nuhring hits local shops that have collections created with many different aesthetics and people in mind.
Trend Strategist Kendra Lewis
“I’ve always been a big supporter of local talent,” says Lewis. For unique works and a highly curated gift assortment, she frequents these local shops.
Gift Ideas
The Definitive Guide to Minnesota Ski Resorts
Our peerless guide to every darn ski resort in Minnesota (and one in Wisconsin) for the outdoor enthusiast on your list.
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
Holiday Hosting
How to Be the Boss of the Cookie Exchange
We have cookie elves all over the metro and they are so pro their icing won’t crack. Check this one off your list, and let the best bakers in town be your cookie makers.
Holiday Entertainment
A Christmas Carol at the Guthrie
Your Guide to This Season's Holiday Shows
Whether you're looking for a Christmas classic, or a fresh take on a traditional tale, the Twin Cities stages have got you covered.
Travel
Your Stress-Free Guide to Flying at MSP Airport
Everything you need to make holiday travel go as smoothly as possible at MSP airport and beyond.