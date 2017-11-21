× Expand Holiday Headquarters 2017

For all things holiday, look no further! Whether you're searching for the perfect gift or planning festive fun with the fam, we've rounded up tips and tricks from our editors that will make the holiday season smooth sailing.

Shop until you drop—literally—is no longer the Black Friday mantra. But if your Thanksgiving traditions include shopping in the middle of the night, that's happening, too. Here’s the scoop.

Your guide to Thanksgiving weekend boutique shopping in the Twin Cities.

From weekend pop-ups to winter farmers markets, find all the cool places to shop local this season.

This holiday season, MOA is opening a marketplace with Minnesota-made products.

Break out of your gifting rut at these stores that are sure to help you find the perfect present.

Shopping and Style Editor Allison Kaplan rounds up this season's most statement-making earrings.

Stop in one of our local museum shops if you want to master the art (and science) of gift giving.

Not sure what to give? Look no further. Fashion, home, toys, and more—we’ve gathered up great gift ideas sure to delight your family and friends.

Avoid the chaos, not the fun.

We planned, so you can dazzle.

The historic farmhouse has been transformed into a rustic, glam wonderland.