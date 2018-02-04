Highlights from Off the Field Players’ Wives Fashion Show

× 1 of 34 Expand × 2 of 34 Expand × 3 of 34 Expand × 4 of 34 Expand × 5 of 34 Expand × 6 of 34 Expand × 7 of 34 Expand × 8 of 34 Expand × 9 of 34 Expand × 10 of 34 Expand × 11 of 34 Expand × 12 of 34 Expand × 13 of 34 Expand × 14 of 34 Expand × 15 of 34 Expand × 16 of 34 Expand × 17 of 34 Expand × 18 of 34 Expand × 19 of 34 Expand × 20 of 34 Expand × 21 of 34 Expand × 22 of 34 Expand × 23 of 34 Expand × 24 of 34 Expand × 25 of 34 Expand × 26 of 34 Expand × 27 of 34 Expand × 28 of 34 Expand × 29 of 34 Expand × 30 of 34 Expand × 31 of 34 Expand × 32 of 34 Expand × 33 of 34 Expand × 34 of 34 Expand Prev Next

A great place to find pro football players lingering this Super Bowl weekend was near the fashion runway at Galleria in Edina. Minnesota Vikings' defensive end Everson Griffen, New York Jets running back Matt Forte, and two-time Super Bowl champ for the Pittsburg Steelers Kendall Simmons were among the players past and present who showed up for their wives in the Off the Field Players’ Wives Fashion Show, an annual Super Bowl weekend tradition, which was held Friday at Galleria in Edina, in the new Design Within Reach space.

Sequins, floral prints, and bold colors hinted at signs of spring in the show, which was produced by Grant Whittaker and co-hosted by Mpls.St.Paul Magazine style editor Allison Kaplan. The event raised money for Women’s Foundation of Minnesota. Among the models were Jeannie Pederson, wife of Eagles coach Doug Pederson and Morrisa Jenkins, who is married to Eagles safe Malcom Jenkins.

Wives of several other Vikings players, past and present modeled, including Greg Jenning’s wife Nicole, Chad Greenway’s wife Jenni, Chris Liwienski’s wife Nicole, and Anthony Bass’s wife Dawniqua. The players who attended walked their wives down the aisle for the finale, but some of the sweetest moments happened while the guys were simply fans on the sidelines. Forte crouched down on the ground to get a good shot of his wife Danielle’s turn on the runway.

More than 300 attended the show.