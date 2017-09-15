Highlights from Fashionopolis 2017

For our fifth annual Fashionopolis, we took fashion to the streets: from the embellished jeans with a ‘70s flare you’ll want to wear for running around town to global influences.

Oui leather jacket ($845), from Dugo; Ganni leopard turtleneck ($115), from Grethen House; Helmut Lang leather pants ($920), from Bumbershute; Chanel earrings ($2,995), from Luxury Garage Sale; Michael Kors belts ($45 each), from Macy’s

Engineered Garments denim sport coat ($336) and Engineered Garments lab shirt ($372), both from BlackBlue; Baldwin dry denim pants ($220), from Brightwater Clothing & Gear; InVision glasses

Sonia Rykiel Paris knit sweater ($960), from Macy’s Southdale Oval Room; Alice + Olivia bedazzled denim pants ($405) and Valentino clutch bag ($1,095), both from Luxury Garage Sale; InVision glasses

Zhivago white gown ($660), from Aura Boutique; JNB gold jeweled clutch ($160), from Dugo

Louisa Cerano graffiti print bowtie blouse, from Dugo; Drifter black overall ($240), from Roe Wolfe; Etro handbag ($400), from Mona Williams

Sonia Rykiel Paris shirt dress ($910), from Macy's Southdale Oval Room; Claire V. flat clutch ($45), from Grethen House; Michael Kors belts ($45 each), from Macy's; InVision glasses

Green fur coat ($5,000), from Ribnick Luxury Outerwear; Lime and Vine halter top ($98), from Aura Boutique; Ungaro velvet skirt ($300), from Mona Williams; tweed hat ($139), from Brightwater Clothing & Gear

Louisa Cerano graffiti print bowtie blouse, from Dugo; Drifter black overall ($240), from Roe Wolfe; Etro handbag ($400), from Mona Williams

Zhivago dress ($396), from Aura Boutique; Pierre Hardy patterned clutch ($198), from Luxury Garage Sale

Peter Som jeweled fur ($920), from Luxury Garage Sale; Carleen top ($80), from Hazel & Rose; JP Bouyer leather skirt ($150), from Luxury Garage Sale

Etro long sport coat ($1,603); Paul Smith suit coat ($995); Pal Zileri shirt ($275); Isaia pant ($425); Isaia scarf ($550), all from MartinPatrick 3

Lime and Vine jumpsuit ($219) and jacket ($210), both from Aura Boutique; Suzi Roher belt ($340), from Dugo; Mya Lambrecht jewelry (price upon request), from myalambrecht.com

Peter Som patterned coat ($1,395), from Luxury Garage Sale; Simon Miller sheath dress ($490), from Grethen House; chunky pearl necklaces ($48 each), from Melly

Joynoelle gown (price upon request), from joynoelle.com; Mya Lambrecht necklace (price upon request), from myalambrecht.com

Kindred Folk long robe coat ($320), from Showroom; Bossa bodysuit ($138), from Aura Boutique

Billy Reid tailored coat ($795), Moleski pant ($160), Duluth Pack bag ($750), all from Brightwater Clothing & Gear; Pure Blue Japan indigo t-shirt ($90), from BlackBlue

Sonia Rykiel Paris coat ($1,080) and pant ($720), from Macy's Southdale Oval Room; Avant Toi coat ($2,955), from Grethen House; InVision glasses

Gracia tribal print blouse ($145), from Melly; Masscob skirt ($450), from Grethen House; tribal earrings ($60), from Showroom; Angela Caputi bangle ($105), from Dugo

Ozma dress ($264), from Hazel & Rose; Janessa Leone hat ($195), from Equation; St. John coat ($1,695), from Macy's Southdale Oval Room

Dr. Zwack fringe coat ($695), Kindred Folk pant ($250), both from Showroom; L'Agence top ($350), from Bumbershute; Mya Lambrect necklace (price upon request), myalambrect.com

Isabel De Pedro fur coat ($770), from Dugo; DKNY top ($149), from Macy's; 7 For All Mankind pant ($229), from Roe Wolfe; Rebecca Minkoff bag ($95), from Melly; red belt ($60), from Macy's

Lamarque coat ($462), from Queen Anna; Scotch and Soda t-shirt ($85), from Roe Wolfe; Theory pant ($345), from Macy's Southdale Oval Room; Fendi handbag ($1,750), from Mona Williams

Scotch and Soda woolen blanket jacket ($295), Gitman flannel ($215), Wings and Horns chino ($230), Rains bag ($93), all from MartinPatrick 3

K. Conway Designs wrap ($150), from Mona Williams; Carleen pant ($150), from Hazel & Rose; Rag and Bone t-shirt ($95), from Bumbershute; Mya Lambrecht necklace (price upon request), from myalambrecht.com; Longchamp bag, ($495), from Melly

Vilagallo coat ($398), from Melly; Petersyn top ($263), from bluebird; Scotch and Soda skirt ($125), from Roe Wolfe

Preen dress ($630), from Grethen House; June coat ($695), from bluebird; Q clutch bag ($48), from Equation

On left: Alice + Olivia coat ($695), from Bumbershute; Organic t-shirt ($244), from Grethen House; Citizens of Humanity pant ($198), from bluebird; Alex Max hat ($98), from Melly; Middle: Diomi coat ($1,715), from bluebird; C/MEO Collective pant ($150), from Queen Anna; Suzi Roher belt ($250), from Dugo; Right: Sea New York coat ($525), from Grethen House; Philosophy sweater ($530), from Macy's Southdale Oval Room; Pure Amici pant ($148), from Melly; Givenchy handbag ($1,095), from Luxury Garage Sale

Kindred Folk dress ($280), from Showroom; Mya Lambrecht cuff (price upon request), from myalambrecht.com; Tessa Louise wrap (price upon request), from Showroom; Lafayette 148 pant ($698), from Dugo; Buba bag ($195), from Luxury Garage Sale

GXF sweater dress ($120), from Roe Wolfe; Rag and Bone belt ($225), from Bumbershute; Mya Lambrecht cuff (price upon request), from myalambrecht.com

The Cat Lab long vest ($219), from Mona Williams; Armani t-shirt ($275), from Macy's Southdale Oval Room; Alice + Olivia jeans ($495), from Bumbershute; coral cuffs ($42 each), from Melly; Mya Lambrecht necklace (price upon request), myalambrecht.com

GXF sweater dress ($120), from Roe Wolfe; Rag and Bone belt ($225), from Bumbershute; Mya Lambrecht cuff (price upon request), from myalambrecht.com

Hugo Boss dress ($500), from Mona Williams

Hunter raincoat ($195), from Pumpz; Billy Reid pant ($225), from Brightwater Clothing & Gear

Banoeeme coat ($400.50), from Queen Anna; Ralph Lauren leather pant ($998), from Dugo

Nataliga Jansone coat ($860), from Grethen House; Alexander Wang bag ($395), from Pumpz

Jack Spade jacket ($298), Frank's Pants pant ($140), Billy Reid coat ($695), all from Brightwater Clothing & Gear

Armani jacket ($1,075), from Macy's Southdale Oval Room; Anueligne shirt ($200), from Dugo; Pure Amici pant ($148), from Melly; InVision glasses

Ralph Lauren blouse ($175), from Mona Williams; Theory skirt ($655), from Macy's Oval Room

Zara skirt ($80), from One Posh Closet at Queen Anna; Issey Miyake top ($1,695), from Macy's Southdale Oval Room; Revisited bag ($129), from Hazel & Rose

Arcana blouse ($395), from Hazel & Rose; Iro belt ($234), from Bumbershute; Scotch and Soda skirt ($120), from Roe Wolfe

Coty Clothing Co. two-tone pocket t-shirt; brown button-up canvas jacket with palm tree print and matching shorts

Foat black cotton tee with embroidered lace paired with slip-on cotton knit pants in a damask pattern

Hiccup by Handley faux fur jacket, cropped branded t-shirt, iridescent knit bell bottoms

Ivan Gil mohair wrap sweater with metallic navy pant, white t-shirt

Kindred Folk indigo t-shirt, velvet pants

Kyra Deva rayon mesh t-shirt, pink faille wide-leg pant, mohair collar, Kyra Deva vegan leather fanny pack

Mercedes Bergman sheer t-shirt with blue velvet collar and velvet tuxedo stripe pant, brocade clutch

Samantha Rei solid color t-shirt, lolita overalls

Tessa Louise signature LaVida Tee, worn over pink and black fringe slip skirt

Tim+Thom sheer chiffon short sleeved baggy cardigan, straight-neck, sleeveless t-shirt , wool short pant

Zenobian Moxis graphic t-shirt over black mini dress

Photography by Adam Bettcher

For our fifth annual Fashionopolis, we took fashion to the streets: from the embellished jeans with a ‘70s flare you’ll want to wear for running around town to global influences—think Russian-inspired coats, African prints. We traveled down memory lane, stopping off in the ‘60s for go-go sparkles; revisiting the big shoulder suiting of the ‘80s. All with a modern twist, of course. This year’s show included a special performance by Bebe Zahara Benet, winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race, season one. Our finale segment showcased local designers putting their spin on the most universal of wardrobe essentials: the t-shirt.For our fifth annual Fashionopolis, we took fashion to the streets: from the embellished jeans with a ‘70s flare you’ll want to wear for running around town to global influences—think Russian-inspired coats, African prints. We traveled down memory lane, stopping off in the ‘60s for go-go sparkles; revisiting the big shoulder suiting of the ‘80s. All with a modern twist, of course. This year’s show included a special performance by Bebe Zahara Benet, winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race, season one. Our finale segment showcased local designers putting their spin on the most universal of wardrobe essentials: the T-shirt.