Highlights from Fashionopolis 2017

× 1 of 51 Expand Oui leather jacket ($845), from Dugo; Ganni leopard turtleneck ($115), from Grethen House; Helmut Lang leather pants ($920), from Bumbershute; Chanel earrings ($2,995), from Luxury Garage Sale; Michael Kors belts ($45 each), from Macy’s × 2 of 51 Expand Engineered Garments denim sport coat ($336) and Engineered Garments lab shirt ($372), both from BlackBlue; Baldwin dry denim pants ($220), from Brightwater Clothing & Gear; InVision glasses × 3 of 51 Expand Sonia Rykiel Paris knit sweater ($960), from Macy’s Southdale Oval Room; Alice + Olivia bedazzled denim pants ($405) and Valentino clutch bag ($1,095), both from Luxury Garage Sale; InVision glasses × 4 of 51 Expand Zhivago white gown ($660), from Aura Boutique; JNB gold jeweled clutch ($160), from Dugo × 5 of 51 Expand Louisa Cerano graffiti print bowtie blouse, from Dugo; Drifter black overall ($240), from Roe Wolfe; Etro handbag ($400), from Mona Williams × 6 of 51 Expand Sonia Rykiel Paris shirt dress ($910), from Macy's Southdale Oval Room; Claire V. flat clutch ($45), from Grethen House; Michael Kors belts ($45 each), from Macy's; InVision glasses × 7 of 51 Expand Green fur coat ($5,000), from Ribnick Luxury Outerwear; Lime and Vine halter top ($98), from Aura Boutique; Ungaro velvet skirt ($300), from Mona Williams; tweed hat ($139), from Brightwater Clothing & Gear × 8 of 51 Expand Louisa Cerano graffiti print bowtie blouse, from Dugo; Drifter black overall ($240), from Roe Wolfe; Etro handbag ($400), from Mona Williams × 9 of 51 Expand Zhivago dress ($396), from Aura Boutique; Pierre Hardy patterned clutch ($198), from Luxury Garage Sale × 10 of 51 Expand Peter Som jeweled fur ($920), from Luxury Garage Sale; Carleen top ($80), from Hazel & Rose; JP Bouyer leather skirt ($150), from Luxury Garage Sale × 11 of 51 Expand Etro long sport coat ($1,603); Paul Smith suit coat ($995); Pal Zileri shirt ($275); Isaia pant ($425); Isaia scarf ($550), all from MartinPatrick 3 × 12 of 51 Expand Lime and Vine jumpsuit ($219) and jacket ($210), both from Aura Boutique; Suzi Roher belt ($340), from Dugo; Mya Lambrecht jewelry (price upon request), from myalambrecht.com × 13 of 51 Expand Peter Som patterned coat ($1,395), from Luxury Garage Sale; Simon Miller sheath dress ($490), from Grethen House; chunky pearl necklaces ($48 each), from Melly × 14 of 51 Expand Joynoelle gown (price upon request), from joynoelle.com; Mya Lambrecht necklace (price upon request), from myalambrecht.com × 15 of 51 Expand Kindred Folk long robe coat ($320), from Showroom; Bossa bodysuit ($138), from Aura Boutique × 16 of 51 Expand Billy Reid tailored coat ($795), Moleski pant ($160), Duluth Pack bag ($750), all from Brightwater Clothing & Gear; Pure Blue Japan indigo t-shirt ($90), from BlackBlue × 17 of 51 Expand Sonia Rykiel Paris coat ($1,080) and pant ($720), from Macy's Southdale Oval Room; Avant Toi coat ($2,955), from Grethen House; InVision glasses × 18 of 51 Expand Gracia tribal print blouse ($145), from Melly; Masscob skirt ($450), from Grethen House; tribal earrings ($60), from Showroom; Angela Caputi bangle ($105), from Dugo × 19 of 51 Expand Ozma dress ($264), from Hazel & Rose; Janessa Leone hat ($195), from Equation; St. John coat ($1,695), from Macy's Southdale Oval Room × 20 of 51 Expand Dr. Zwack fringe coat ($695), Kindred Folk pant ($250), both from Showroom; L'Agence top ($350), from Bumbershute; Mya Lambrect necklace (price upon request), myalambrect.com × 21 of 51 Expand Isabel De Pedro fur coat ($770), from Dugo; DKNY top ($149), from Macy's; 7 For All Mankind pant ($229), from Roe Wolfe; Rebecca Minkoff bag ($95), from Melly; red belt ($60), from Macy's × 22 of 51 Expand Lamarque coat ($462), from Queen Anna; Scotch and Soda t-shirt ($85), from Roe Wolfe; Theory pant ($345), from Macy's Southdale Oval Room; Fendi handbag ($1,750), from Mona Williams × 23 of 51 Expand Scotch and Soda woolen blanket jacket ($295), Gitman flannel ($215), Wings and Horns chino ($230), Rains bag ($93), all from MartinPatrick 3 × 24 of 51 Expand K. Conway Designs wrap ($150), from Mona Williams; Carleen pant ($150), from Hazel & Rose; Rag and Bone t-shirt ($95), from Bumbershute; Mya Lambrecht necklace (price upon request), from myalambrecht.com; Longchamp bag, ($495), from Melly × 25 of 51 Expand Vilagallo coat ($398), from Melly; Petersyn top ($263), from bluebird; Scotch and Soda skirt ($125), from Roe Wolfe × 26 of 51 Expand Preen dress ($630), from Grethen House; June coat ($695), from bluebird; Q clutch bag ($48), from Equation × 27 of 51 Expand On left: Alice + Olivia coat ($695), from Bumbershute; Organic t-shirt ($244), from Grethen House; Citizens of Humanity pant ($198), from bluebird; Alex Max hat ($98), from Melly; Middle: Diomi coat ($1,715), from bluebird; C/MEO Collective pant ($150), from Queen Anna; Suzi Roher belt ($250), from Dugo; Right: Sea New York coat ($525), from Grethen House; Philosophy sweater ($530), from Macy's Southdale Oval Room; Pure Amici pant ($148), from Melly; Givenchy handbag ($1,095), from Luxury Garage Sale × 28 of 51 Expand Kindred Folk dress ($280), from Showroom; Mya Lambrecht cuff (price upon request), from myalambrecht.com; Tessa Louise wrap (price upon request), from Showroom; Lafayette 148 pant ($698), from Dugo; Buba bag ($195), from Luxury Garage Sale × 29 of 51 Expand GXF sweater dress ($120), from Roe Wolfe; Rag and Bone belt ($225), from Bumbershute; Mya Lambrecht cuff (price upon request), from myalambrecht.com × 30 of 51 Expand The Cat Lab long vest ($219), from Mona Williams; Armani t-shirt ($275), from Macy's Southdale Oval Room; Alice + Olivia jeans ($495), from Bumbershute; coral cuffs ($42 each), from Melly; Mya Lambrecht necklace (price upon request), myalambrecht.com × 31 of 51 Expand GXF sweater dress ($120), from Roe Wolfe; Rag and Bone belt ($225), from Bumbershute; Mya Lambrecht cuff (price upon request), from myalambrecht.com × 32 of 51 Expand Hugo Boss dress ($500), from Mona Williams × 33 of 51 Expand Hunter raincoat ($195), from Pumpz; Billy Reid pant ($225), from Brightwater Clothing & Gear × 34 of 51 Expand Banoeeme coat ($400.50), from Queen Anna; Ralph Lauren leather pant ($998), from Dugo × 35 of 51 Expand Nataliga Jansone coat ($860), from Grethen House; Alexander Wang bag ($395), from Pumpz × 36 of 51 Expand Jack Spade jacket ($298), Frank's Pants pant ($140), Billy Reid coat ($695), all from Brightwater Clothing & Gear × 37 of 51 Expand Armani jacket ($1,075), from Macy's Southdale Oval Room; Anueligne shirt ($200), from Dugo; Pure Amici pant ($148), from Melly; InVision glasses × 38 of 51 Expand Ralph Lauren blouse ($175), from Mona Williams; Theory skirt ($655), from Macy's Oval Room × 39 of 51 Expand Zara skirt ($80), from One Posh Closet at Queen Anna; Issey Miyake top ($1,695), from Macy's Southdale Oval Room; Revisited bag ($129), from Hazel & Rose × 40 of 51 Expand Arcana blouse ($395), from Hazel & Rose; Iro belt ($234), from Bumbershute; Scotch and Soda skirt ($120), from Roe Wolfe × 41 of 51 Expand Coty Clothing Co. two-tone pocket t-shirt; brown button-up canvas jacket with palm tree print and matching shorts × 42 of 51 Expand Foat black cotton tee with embroidered lace paired with slip-on cotton knit pants in a damask pattern × 43 of 51 Expand Hiccup by Handley faux fur jacket, cropped branded t-shirt, iridescent knit bell bottoms × 44 of 51 Expand Ivan Gil mohair wrap sweater with metallic navy pant, white t-shirt × 45 of 51 Expand Kindred Folk indigo t-shirt, velvet pants × 46 of 51 Expand Kyra Deva rayon mesh t-shirt, pink faille wide-leg pant, mohair collar, Kyra Deva vegan leather fanny pack × 47 of 51 Expand Mercedes Bergman sheer t-shirt with blue velvet collar and velvet tuxedo stripe pant, brocade clutch × 48 of 51 Expand Samantha Rei solid color t-shirt, lolita overalls × 49 of 51 Expand Tessa Louise signature LaVida Tee, worn over pink and black fringe slip skirt × 50 of 51 Expand Tim+Thom sheer chiffon short sleeved baggy cardigan, straight-neck, sleeveless t-shirt , wool short pant × 51 of 51 Expand Zenobian Moxis graphic t-shirt over black mini dress Prev Next

Photography by Adam Bettcher

For our fifth annual Fashionopolis, we took fashion to the streets: from the embellished jeans with a '70s flare you'll want to wear for running around town to global influences—think Russian-inspired coats, African prints. We traveled down memory lane, stopping off in the '60s for go-go sparkles; revisiting the big shoulder suiting of the '80s. All with a modern twist, of course. This year's show included a special performance by Bebe Zahara Benet, winner of RuPaul's Drag Race, season one. Our finale segment showcased local designers putting their spin on the most universal of wardrobe essentials: the t-shirt.