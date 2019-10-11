Heimie's Haberdashery Expands in St. Paul

× Expand Courtesy of Heimie's Haberdashery Heimie's Haberdashery

We all get a little weary eyed at the site of the growing number of “For Lease” signs plastered on the windows of storefronts in both downtown St. Paul and Minneapolis. However, not all is lost in the growing world of Amazon domination.

I recently attended a party to check-out the expansion at Heimie’s Haberdashery in downtown St. Paul. Heimie’s has been one of the premier retailers for men in the Twin Cities for close to a century. However, owner Anthony Adler decided it was time to expand––not only his brick and mortar store, but also the product offerings and services available to his clients.

The additional 5000 square feet includes an area focused on custom clothing for both men and women, ready to wear clothing for women, a billiard’s room, fly fishing shop, gun library and a radio broadcast studio. WHEI radio plans to expand its programming but initially launched with a re-boot of veteran broadcaster Stan Turner’s popular “All Requests and Dedications Show.”