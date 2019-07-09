Hazel & Rose Boutique Closing in North Loop

× Expand photo courtesy of Hazel & Rose Hazel & Rose's North Loop Store

Rewind a year to when we reported that ethical and sustainable boutique Hazel & Rose, like many other Northeast shops, was leaving its Northeast location in favor of Nolo. But just last week the retailer announced it will close its doors in the Borealis building on July 23 to temporarily pop-up in the Winsome Goods studio and shop (back in Northeast).

According to Bobbi Barron, they experienced a tough year after lower-than-expected foot traffic. In addition, former co-owner Emma Olson, chose to leave the company.

Another solo brick-and-mortar location for Hazel & Rose is unlikely, instead the residency at Winsome is an “extended stay pop-up” with no definitive end date.

Barron says a residency with Winsome Goods is likely the first step in a more permanent partnership. “Our longer-term goal is to continue our co-habitation in a new larger space, with more retailers and designers that are focused on sustainability, ethics, and inclusivity,” Baron says.

But, nothing is set in stone, Baron says. “As my mom once told me, when I said I would never be caught dead in a pair of bell bottoms, ‘Never say never!’” Hazel & Rose could be back in Nolo with their co-op space, or off in another trendy Minneapolis neighborhood in another year. We’ll just have to wait and see. And for now, a Hazel & Rose-Winsome collab is all we need to keep our sustainable hearts happy.

In their new space at Winsome (201 SE 6th St., Suite 2, Mpls.), the shop will continue to offer sustainably and ethically-made clothing and accessories, as well as a selection of vintage. Until Saturday, July 20, customers can stop by the North Loop or shop online for moving sale discounts.