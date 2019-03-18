Haven Nail Studio Now Open in Edina

× Expand photo by Laura Rae Photography Haven Nail Studio

Haven Nail Studio, a boutique nail salon focused on “cleaner products and smarter techniques,” has opened its doors at 50th & France in the space previously occupied by Room No. 3.

While working in advertising, (now Haven co-owners) Natalie Bolden and Kaitlin Casper would always swap tips and tricks in the clean beauty space. While pregnant, they craved a cleaner, safer nail salon. “We always dreamt about opening our own business,” says Bolden. Ultimately, the two left their 8 to 5s to pursue a new beauty venture.

“We noticed that Minnesota needed more innovation in the beauty space,” says Bolden. While they'd seen concepts of cleaner, safer nail salons proliferate on the coasts, they thought that more people needed to do it in the Twin Cities.

Other “naturally-focused” Twin Cities nail salons include Spot Spa Boutique, located in Uptown and Northeast, and (previously) A la Mode boutique and nail spa, which closed at 50th & France last year. According to Bolden, they hope to fill a void in the neighborhood after its closure.

Haven’s mission is three-fold: to provide nail products and services that are better for the customer’s (and employees’) overall health, their nails, and the environment.

When it comes to “smarter techniques,” Haven is mindful of over-trimming cuticles or buffing nail beds. “When a technician isn’t careful, your nail can feel like it’s under attack,” says Bolden. "Unlike other nail salons, we buff before we trim."

The salon also specializes in "waterless" manicures and pedicures. According to Bolden, when you soak fingers in water to prep for polish, the nail expands. So, if you put polish on after that step (before the nail has started to shrink back to its regular size), the higher the chance the polish will chip once it touches something. “Skipping the soaking step is better for the duration of a manicure,” says Bolden.

Haven is also dedicated to reducing its environmental footprint. “Our waterless services allow us to play our part." According to Bolden, the average pedicure uses 10-15 gallons of water per customer. Instead, Haven uses a hot steam towel to cleanse and prep the nail.

× Expand photo by Laura Rae Photography Haven Nail Studio

The salon carries natural products exclusively—hand creams, body oil, scrubs, soaks, nail polish, essential oils, and more—that have all been screened for safety and effectiveness. Favorite brands include Lauren B. Beauty, JINsoon, Nuori, Vitruvi, and OSEA.

“It’s important to us to protect our employees and clients,” says Bolden. “From the air we breathe to the ingredients we absorb, Haven is all about creating a ‘healthier-for-you’ nail salon experience. We are constantly reading up on and testing new products. If something isn’t working, we pull it. Everybody wins when things are safer!”

× Expand photo by Laura Rae Photography Haven Nail Studio

Services (the salon offers only regular and gel manis and pedis—no acrylic or dip) range from $25-60. Customers can also choose from a selection of add-on services including hydrating boosters, nourishing masks, massages, nail art, and more. The salon, located at 4948 France Ave. S., takes appointments online or by phone, in addition to some walk-ins. Havennailstudio.com