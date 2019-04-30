Halima Aden Becomes First Model to Wear a Hijab and Burkini for Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue

× Expand Halima Aden

Between appearing on the cover of British Vogue, showing up in Kanye West fashion shows, and walking on international runways, the St. Cloud raised Somali-American model Halima Aden has already broken barriers for Muslim women in the fashion industry. Now, her representation extends to an upcoming Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue, as she becomes the first model to wear a hijab and burkini on the magazine’s cover.

“Being in Sports Illustrated is so much bigger than me,” Aden said in an Instagram post. “It’s sending a message to my community and the world that women of all different backgrounds, looks, upbringings... can stand together and be celebrated.”

Halima Aden was born at the Kakuma Refugee Camp in Kenya after her mother fled Somalia, and lived there for seven years before immigrating to Missouri for a year, and then Minnesota. She traveled to her birth country for the magazine spread, and was photographed at Watamu Beach with photographer Yu Tsai.

“I keep thinking [back] to six-year-old me who, in this same country, was in a refugee camp,” Aden said at the shoot. “So to grow up to live the American dream [and] to come back to Kenya and shoot for SI in the most beautiful parts of Kenya–I don’t think that’s a story that anybody could make up.”

When she was 19-years-old, Aden became a semi-finalist for the Miss Minnesota USA pageant, and was the first woman to wear a hijab in the competition. She ended up signing with IMG models, and continues to challenge traditional and Western assumptions of beauty.

