Good Stuff: Hair Flair

Photo by Caitlin Abrams

A beloved ’90s hair staple is making a comeback. Now punched up with personality and pizzazz, blinged-out barrettes and hair baubles are all over the ’gram, holding back the hair of trendsetters and celebs alike. Clip it good!

Top to bottom: white barrette ($12, set of two), from Golden Rule, 350 Water St., Excelsior, 612-598-2098; pearl barrette ($9), from Proper, 2743 Lyndale Ave. S., Mpls., 612-345-5486; mango slim hair clip ($22), by Machete, from Parc, 212 N. 2nd St., Mpls., 612-353-4966; purple oval barrette ($12, set of two), also from Golden Rule; white barrette ($10, set of three), also from Proper; gold rhinestone bobby pins ($8 each) and rectangular tortoise clip ($8), from Primp, six metro locations, primp.shoplightspeed.com; yes barrette ($6, set of two), by Wild Fable, from Target, target.com; blue barrette ($10, set of three) and square pearl barrette ($9), also from Proper; large amber barrette ($34), by Winden, also from Parc