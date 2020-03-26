Stay Home, Shop Small

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Cyber Monday

After the widespread closures of brick-and-mortar storefronts earlier this month, many were hoping to reopen at the end of March, or worst case—the first week April. But, if the beast that is the Coronavirus has taught us anything: We know it to have other, more gruesome plans in store.

Yesterday, Gov. Walz announced in a press conference we are to proceed with our social distancing and endure the days in self-quarantine to eliminate our part in spreading the virus until April 10, as part of #StayHomeMN. And while the order is to keep us (and our neighbors) safe and healthy as COVID-19 spreads throughout the state, our local retail landscape remains upended and continues to feel serious strain caused by the outbreak.

#StayHomeMN kills their ability to offer services like personal shopping appointments, local delivery and drop-off, and in-store pick-up, and many are now left to rely on e-commerce capabilities and virtual shopping services. Point blank: The Twin Cities retail community needs us more than ever right now, and there are still many ways to support from a distance. So let's ensure they stick around by throwing a little love their way during these unprecedented times.

Ahead lies a list of sales, gift card promos, giveaways and more happening over on shops' websites and social media handles—all you have to do is sit back, charge your smartphone, and shop from the comfort of your couch. Even little gestures—a positive online review, word-of-mouth referral or heart on the 'gram—go a long way.

Have something to add? Email mnachbar@mspmag.com.

Allure Intimate Apparel: Spend $150 on allurefits.com and receive $25 off.

A MANO Ceramics: Use code SHIPPINGLOVE for free shipping on your order of $50 or more, weshopamano.com

Atelier957: The Grand Ave. shop has marked down all clearance items an extra 20 percent, atelier957.com

Baby Grand: 15 percent off on all gift cards, babyongrand.com

BlackBlue: Now through March 31, the men's retailer ships free, and is marking denim and select new, Spring styles at 20 percent off with code: SPRING2020, Blkblu.com

Epitome Papers: COVID-19 card pack: 50 percent of proceeds go to VA Medical Center, free Shipping, plus a 30 percent off coupon with code: NEWSTORE20, epitomepapers.com

Equation: With code SHOPSMALL, take 20 percent off your order and earn free shipping, equationmn.com

The Fitting Room: Receive a $20 gift card to use later with any online purchase of $100 or more, thefittingroommpls.com

From Grasse With Love: Stock up on calming lavender fragrances for the home—now 20 percent off from grassewithlove.com.

Golden Rule Gallery: 30 percent off sale with code: SPRINGCLEANING, shopgoldenrule.com

GRAY Home + Lifestyle: The mother-daughter-owned shop is offering free domestic shipping on orders over $50, grayhomeandlifestyle.com

Grethen House: 25 percent off the entire site, grethenhouse.com

Hazel & Rose: Free shipping on all orders over $100, 25 percent off all sale items with code: SAFERATHOME, and receive a $15 gift card to use toward a future purchase for every $100 spent, shophazelandrose.com

Idun: The cult-favorite Kamm Pants are 20 percent off through April 15 with code KAMMPANTS20, shopidun.com

June Resale: ICYMI: The Minneapolis boutique has loaded all of its vintage and resale treasures to the web for you to shop from the comfort of your couch. Check it at juneresale.com and receive free shipping with code: SOCIALDISTANCE.

Karen Morris Millinery: Take 15 percent off her new Spring collection, kmhats.com

Larrisa Loden: The local designer is offering free shipping all month, and gearing up to launch another quarantine craft club collection on March 28 for you to create your own piece while cozying up at home, larissaloden.com

Local Motion Boutique: 10 percent off all Spring new arrivals, localmotionboutique.shop

Lula Vintage: Vintage lovers, the St. Paul shop is showcasing a selection of wares on its Etsy store.

Mainstream Boutique, Edina: Free shipping on social media orders of $50 or more, Instagram, Facebook

MartinPatrick3: While the North Loop shop doesn't have e-commerce, its accepting virtual styling appointments and orders over Instagram.

MILLE: Take 25 percent off all in-stock items with code: ATHOME, shopmille.com

Minneapolis Vintage Market: The traveling monthly vintage pop-up is hosting a variety of virtual shopping events for vintage lovers to shop at a social distance. Complete list of virtual events at mplsvintagemarket.com

Naptime Aromatherapy Co.: The White Bear Lake store is offering 30 percent off the entire site, plus a spend more, earn more promotion. naptimearomatherapy.com

Parc Shop: Every domestic order ships free, parcboutique.com.

Pharmacie: Free shipping with code: SOCIALDISTANCE, pharmaciempls.com

Proper: Free shipping on all orders through March 31, Proper-shops.com

Pumpz: 20 percent off with code TAKE20, pumpzco.com

Queen Anna House of Fashion: Shop Queen Anna's selection straight from your cell while taking advantage of virtual styling with the store's new mobile app, queenanna.co

Requisite: Shop virtually on Instagram and receive free shipping on your order of $100 or more through the end of March.

Roe Wolfe: While the Edina Galleria shop is closed, its running a special gift card promo: earn $10 for every $50 gift card, and $25 bonus on $100 gift cards, roewolfe.com

Statement Boutique: Virtually shop the Nolo boutique's selection of fashion and accessories on Instagram, and earn free shipping.

Stephanie's: The Highland Park boutique is offering a 20 percent off discount to use in April on any order of $150 or more in March, and free shipping. Stephanie's is also lending a helping hand to its fellow St. Paul shop Flirt and showcasing and selling select lingerie styles on its shop local market page on stephaniesshop.com.

Up Six Vintage: This vintage treasure trove is adding new pieces to its Etsy store daily.

Via's Vintage: Shop Via's curated selection on the 'gram. Just DM to order.

Plus One Cool Collab:

Now through March 29, local shops and brands—Hackwith Design House, Parc, Forage Modern Workshop, Maria Stanley and Idun—have teamed up to offer you a chance to win $250 from each retailer. To sign up, all you have to do is follow the six brand on Instagram and enter your email address.