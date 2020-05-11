Green Guidance: SŌL

× Expand Photos courtesy SÕL SoL

As more eco-friendly products green up our homes, bedding companies are jumping on the bandwagon—proving we can practice sustainability even in our sleep. Lucky for us, we have a key player in our very own backyard.

Meet Edina-based SÕL (which stands for sustained organic living), a producer of certified Indian organic cotton bedding made from non-GMO seeds. It’s also free of pesticides, chemical fertilizers, artificial dyes, and hefty price tags.

“We wanted to make organic more democratic,” says Vishal Naithani, cofounder of SÕL, who believes that consumers need more access to affordable, sustainable bedding options. SÕL’s prices are lower than average for the marketplace (sateen sets start at $99, and linen bundles at $299), beating out popular national brands like Parachute, Boll & Branch, and Coyuchi.

Bonus: When making its products, SÕL uses only fair trade labor practices on farms and in factories that emphasize equal pay for all.

7301 Washington Ave. S., Edina, solorganix.com