Grab ’n’ Go Guide to Shopping Buffalo

Years before pop-up shops were generating buzz, Buffalo was already steeped in a deep tradition of occasional shopping. Clustered on the eastern edge of Buffalo Lake alongside stores that keep regular hours are a dozen more retailers who open their doors for only a few days at the first of every month. The volume of shops carrying handmade, upcycled, and recently discovered treasures (many inexpensively priced), plus the picturesque drive from the metro, makes day-tripping here an easy girlfriends’ getaway.

Established: 1855

Population: 16,000

Location: 40 miles west of the Twin Cities

Shop: The Dig

Discover what you never knew you needed at these treasure hunts that bookend Buffalo’s downtown. Lakeview Antiques & Collectibles (15 1st Ave. S., 763-682-4432) at the town’s entrance packs more than 30 vendors in 9,000 square feet. And no trip to Buffalo is complete without a visit to Annie’s Attic (1205 Hwy. 25 N., 763-682-2818) just north of downtown. The sprawling building is chock-a-block full of finds, like vintage oars, old signs and pennants, and western art perfect for the cabin.

× Expand The Porch & Atelier The Porch & Atelier

Shop: Curated

Find modern-country décor and colorful letters at Harlow’s House (18 1st Ave. NE, 612-236-5880), where there’s also an array of inexpensive upcycled furniture, apparel, and small decorative pieces. The Porch & Atelier (32 Central Ave., 763-684-1254) is like going to a European flea market, with industrial-chic trays, buckets, hardware, plants, and milk paint. Check out Jute Twine & Burlap (24 1/2 Central Ave., 763-234-4100) for repurposed and new furniture and Biggs & Co. (105 E. Division St., 320-420-2009) for handmade headboards, shelves, and tables. Also see Serendipity (16 1st Ave. S., 320-492-5461) for new and vintage furnishings, gifts, and clothing.

Shop: The Original

Second Hand Rose (609 Soo Ln., 612-363-3204) opened in 1994 and claims it’s the first occasional shop in the country. It’s still a must-visit for modern farmhouse furniture and lighting and updated cottage-inspired décor. Also see This & That Now & Then (605 Soo Ln., 612-581-8010) next door for repurposed furniture and decorative items.

Shop: Specialty

Shop the town’s largest apparel and home dec store, A Wreath of Franklin (11 E. Division St., 763-682-0188), then head across the street for a snack and browse the impressive inventory of cookbooks at Buffalo Books & Coffee (6 E. Division St., 763-682-3147). Nearby, discover a knitter’s paradise at Silver Creek Cabin (3 W. Division St., 763-684-0554).

× Expand Haye's Public House brewery and taproom Hayes’ Public House brewery and taproom

Eat & Drink

Grab a no-frills, but tasty, homemade lunch at Loaf & Ladle (200 Central Ave., 763-682-2438). The made-from-scratch soups and beer bread are a must. Enjoy a pint while looking out over Buffalo Lake at Hayes’ Public House brewery and taproom (112 S. 1st St., 763-746-6389).

Buffalo Occasional Shops

Bellacoux and Thistle Dew, open first Thursday-Sunday of each month: Th 11 a.m.–7 p.m., F-Sa 10 a.m.–5 p.m., 15 1st Ave., Lakeview Mall, Buffalo, 612-741-0173

The Cottage Door, open first Thursday-Sunday of each month: Th-Sa 9 a.m.–5 p.m., Su 12–4 p.m., 28 Central Ave., Buffalo, 763-682-1234

GEM, open first Thursday-Sunday of each month: Th-Sa 10 a.m.–5 p.m., Su 12–4 p.m., plus every third Saturday, 2600 Central Ave., Buffalo, 612-221-1467

Jute Twine & Burlap, open Th-Sa 10 a.m.–5 p.m., Su 12–4 p.m., 24 1/2 Central Ave., Buffalo, 763-682-4643

The Porch, open first Thursday of each month: Th-Sa 9 a.m.–6 p.m., Su 12–5 p.m., 32 Central Ave., Buffalo, 763-684-1254

Second Hand Rose, open first Thursday-Sunday of each month: Th-Sa 9 a.m.–6 p.m., Su 12–5 p.m., 609 Soo Lane, Buffalo, 763-684-0124

This & That, open first Thursday of each month: Th-Sa 9 a.m.–6 p.m., Su 10 a.m.–5 p.m., 605 Soo Lane, Buffalo, 612-581-8010

Tin Lizzie's Room, open first Thursday of each month,18 Central Ave., Buffalo, 763-276-7100

Buffalo Retail Shops—Open Daily or Weekends

A Wreath of Franklin, M-Sa 10 a.m.–5 p.m., Su 12–4 p.m.,11 1/2 Division St. Buffalo, 763-682-0188

Annie’s Attic, M-Sa 10 a.m.–6 p.m., Su 11 a.m.–6 p.m., 1205 Highway 25 N., Buffalo, 763- 682-2818

Atelier at The Porch Th-F 10 a.m.–5 p.m., Su 10 a.m.–4 p.m., 32 Central Ave., Buffalo, 763-684-1254

Behind the Picket Fence, Th-Sa 10 a.m.–5 p.m., 30 Central Ave. Buffalo, 763-682-9490

Buffalo Books and Coffee, M, T, W, F 6:30 a.m.–6 p.m., Th 6:30 a.m.–7 p.m., Su 9 a.m.–2 p.m., 6 E. Division St., Buffalo, 763-682-3147

Buffalo Nickel, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. daily, 1004 S. 3rd St., 763-682-4735

Downtown Variety Gallery, Th-Sa 10 a.m.–5 p.m., Su 11 a.m.–4 p.m., 8 1st Ave. S., Buffalo, 763-682-7773

The Faery House, 605 Schubert Dr., 763-233-1354

Lakeview Antiques & Collectables, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. daily, 15 1st Ave. S. Buffalo, 763-682-4432

Lillians, Th 10 a.m.–6 p.m., F-Sa 10 a.m.–5 p.m., Su 12–4 p.m., 10 Central Ave., Buffalo, 763-682-3050

ModernRoots, T, Th, F 10 a.m.–6 p.m., Sa 10 a.m.–5 p.m., 205 NE 5th St., Buffalo, 612-723-926

Now & Again, Th-Sa 9 a.m.–5 p.m., 26 1st Ave., Buffalo, 763-682-1772

Ritzy Replay, W-F 10 a.m.–5 p.m., Sa 10 a.m.–4 p.m., 8 1st Ave. S., Buffalo, 763-565-0729

Serendipity, Th-Sa 10 a.m.–5 p.m., 16 1st Ave. S., 320-492-5461

Setterberg Jewelers, M-F 9 a.m.–5:30 p.m., Sa 9 a.m.–4 p.m., 8 Divison St. Buffalo, 763-682-1892

SHE, W-Sa 10 a.m.–4 p.m., 2 Division St., Buffalo, 612-735-2003

Silver Creek Cabin, T-F 10 a.m.–5 p.m., Sa 10 a.m.–2 p.m., 3 W. Division St., Buffalo, 763-684-0554

Thriftarella’s, Th-Sa 10 a.m.–5 p.m., 16 1/2 1st Ave. S. Buffalo, 763-370-9278