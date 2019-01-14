GoodThings Happening for Bibelot

× Expand Bibelot Bibelot on Grand Ave. in St. Paul

After November, the future of longtime Twin Cities-based gift boutique Bibelot Shops was unclear after owner Roxy Freese announced her retirement and the closure of her four Twin Cities stores after 53 years. But good things are happening for Freese's legacy and two of her four Bibelot locations.

After hearing of the retirement, Sharon and Tyler Conrad, longtime friends of Freese and the mother-son duo behind GoodThings—a family of Maple Grove and White Bear Lake-based gift, clothing, and home interiors stores founded in 1973—wanted to carry on Bibelot's spirit.

× Expand Photo courtesy of GoodThings Bibelot and GoodThings

The Linden Hills and Grand Avenue Bibelot Shops will remain open and operate under the GoodThings brand umbrella. Both Bibelot stores will be revived with new GoodThings inventory and upgrades, as well as undergo renovations.

"We thought we could serve our communities in a similar spirit," says GoodThings co-owner Tyler Conrad. "What a natural fit it was for GoodThings to merge with Bibelot Shops."

Freese has owned and operated Bibelot Shops since 1966, when it all started with a small shop on Como Avenue in St. Anthony Park that she opened up out of sheer necessity to help support her family. Eventually, her risk paid off and Freese not only expanded her Como Ave. shop, but also opened up three more retail locations—on Grand Ave. in St. Paul, Northeast Minneapolis and Linden Hills—for the Bibelot brand.

"I'm delighted that GoodThings will be combining much of the Bibelot tradition with their own as they move into the future," says retiring Bibelot owner Roxy Freese. "It is truly a wonderful fit."

According to Conrad, he and his mother are committed to combining the best of Bibelot and the best of GoodThings to carry on the legacy of offering the Twin Cities a unique selection of gifts, clothing and home decor that Roxy began at the beginning of her career in retail.

"With a combined 99 years in the Twin Cities retail scene, both brands have not only become iconic places to shop, but pillars of their communities," says Conrad.

A grand reopening for the St. Paul and Linden Hills Bibelot shops is scheduled for September 2019, with a celebratory spring event set for Saturday, April 13 at GoodThings-Bibelot locations.

As for the St. Anthony Park and Northeast Minneapolis locations, the stores will still close (dates to be determined) and the Bibelot Retirement Sale will continue through February 28.