Online Thrifting from Goodshop Badshop

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Lilly Bernard of Goodshop Badshop

Buying gently used clothes is having (yet another) moment. Long a way to make a statement—either through personal style or commentary on society—buying and shopping vintage is a subcategory of retail with a near-cult following. Some shoppers are drawn to the art of the hunt. Others know they can score the craftsmanship of a stellar garment that would have been beyond their budget when it first appeared in shops. And the really savvy are making a living at it.

Enter Lilly Bernard, who grew up combing the shops to fill her wardrobe, partly to watch her pennies but also because she was drawn to vintage silhouettes. “I viewed thrifted clothing as more unique, and it seemed to last longer and fit the body better than clothes from Forever 21,” she says. Her passion inspired her to open Goodshop Badshop, her online vintage boutique.

A Minneapolis native with a film and photography degree from MCAD, Bernard hopped around in different industries, from copywriting gigs to a job in retail, before starting Goodshop Badshop in 2017. But it’s her fascination with editorial fashion photography that sets her shop apart from the sea of online retailers. Before posting a new find—natural-material clothes, quality shoes, delicate jewelry—Bernard carefully styles it into a full look so she can simultaneously inspire and instruct her customers. “People want to see beautiful images,” Bernard says. “You have to create something beautiful. That process is creative and intuitive.”

Though she mainly thrifts around the Twin Cities (often shopping twice a week to find diamonds in the rough), she’s sold to locals only a handful of times. Otherwise, she’s shipping vintage denim and silk blouses to her 93,000 followers and buyers in New York, San Francisco, London, and beyond—in 100 percent recycled packaging, no less, to align with her mission of being both a thoughtful and eco-conscious brand. goodshop-badshop.com, @gs__bs