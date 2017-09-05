Goodnight Moon Kids' Boutique has a New Location

× Expand Photography by Caitlin Abrams Goodnight Moon boutique

She’s dressed an entire generation of children and raised three of her own. Deborah Damian could have said farewell to retail and gone out a success story, having run Goodnight Moon baby boutique at 50th & France for nearly 20 years.

Instead, Damian moved six blocks north to the old Durr Ltd. building, where she set up a charming new store and added tween apparel for girls. After a year at 44th and France, Damian says she’s connected with a new wave of parents and kids who—despite the iPhones in hand and iPads in stroller—still want to squeeze the stuffed animals and hold those itty-bitty onesies.

“Buying baby clothes is a joyous experience,” Damian says. “Parents and grandparents don’t want to buy online and be disappointed.” Especially when it comes to gifts and special occasion dressing—Goodnight Moon specialties.

In her sunny new storefront on the edge of Edina’s Morningside neighborhood and Linden Hills, Damian gained a modern setting but remains true to classic style. She favors European and domestic brands you won’t find elsewhere in town. She listened to moms complain about the dearth of options for girls size 8 to 14-16 and decided to dip a toe into into fashion for those awkward years. Her new “In Between” department is filled with mini versions of brands moms like, such as Nanette Lepore and Splendid. The merchandise ranges from casual to dresses to modern accessories. Damian says she’s been pleased by the positive response from parents and young girls.

They grow up fast these days, which only reinforces Damian’s conviction that kids should dress like kids. Goodnight Moon isn’t the place for skull prints or camouflage . . . although Damian does allow room to evolve. After all, she has two brand-new grandbabies. “I know I’m going to get super honest feedback from my kids,” she says. 4388 France Ave. S., Edina, 952-285-5252, goodnightmoonkids.com