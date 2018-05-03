Good Stuff: Vintage Vibes Meet Gingham

× Expand Photographs by Caitlin Abrams Checkered stuff

Like lemonade stands and picnics in the park, gingham, in our book, is a summer staple. Audrey Hepburn and Liz Taylor would revel in this season’s fresh (and abundant!) take on the timeless check print, seen on everything from jumpsuits to slide sandals. Just add some cat-eye sunglasses and new jeans for an updated version of Old Hollywood prep.

Wink, Wink

Classic sunnies for every outfit. Tortoise shell sunglasses ($185), by Rag & Bone, from Nordstrom, Mall of America, 952-883-2121, and Ridgedale Center, 651-900-6800, nordstrom.com

Green with Envy

Gingham isn’t just for the ladies! Men’s button-down ($138), by Alan Paine, from MartinPatrick 3

Hey, Shorty

Don’t shy away from bright-colored bottoms to complement checked shirts and accessories. Men’s shorts ($88), by O.N.S, from MartinPatrick 3, 212 3rd Ave. N., Mpls., 612-746-5329, martinpatrick3.com

Life’s a Picnic

Classic for a reason! Picnic basket ($35.95), by Picnic Time, from Target, target.com

Biker Gang

A waterproof pouch for your summer essentials. Bicycle pouch ($8), by Blue Q, also from MartinPatrick 3

Scarf Style

Tie it on a bag, around your neck, in your hair, or anywhere you need a pop of pattern. Scarf ($9.99), by A New Day, also from Target

Slide On In

The unexpected placement brings new life to a classic print. Sandals ($80), by E8 by Miista, from Pumpz & Co., Galleria, 952-926-2252, pumpzco.com

Dress for Success

The versatile shape and color make this dress easy to style so many ways. Shirt dress ($88), by BB Dakota, from Roe Wolfe, Galleria, 612-294-6583, roewolfeboutique.com

Denim Darling

The perfect weight for a spring-to-summer transition. Jean jacket ($110), by J.Crew, also from Nordstrom

Summer Nights

Gingham gets supersized on your new must-have blanket for stargazing. Outdoor throw ($24.99), by Threshold, also from Target

