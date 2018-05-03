Good Stuff: Vintage Vibes Meet Gingham

Photographs by Caitlin Abrams
Checkered stuff
Like lemonade stands and picnics in the park, gingham, in our book, is a summer staple. Audrey Hepburn and Liz Taylor would revel in this season’s fresh (and abundant!) take on the timeless check print, seen on everything from jumpsuits to slide sandals. Just add some cat-eye sunglasses and new jeans for an updated version of Old Hollywood prep.
Wink, Wink
Classic sunnies for every outfit. Tortoise shell sunglasses ($185), by Rag & Bone, from Nordstrom, Mall of America, 952-883-2121, and Ridgedale Center, 651-900-6800, nordstrom.com
Green with Envy
Gingham isn’t just for the ladies! Men’s button-down ($138), by Alan Paine, from MartinPatrick 3
Hey, Shorty
Don’t shy away from bright-colored bottoms to complement checked shirts and accessories. Men’s shorts ($88), by O.N.S, from MartinPatrick 3, 212 3rd Ave. N., Mpls., 612-746-5329, martinpatrick3.com
Life’s a Picnic
Classic for a reason! Picnic basket ($35.95), by Picnic Time, from Target, target.com
Biker Gang
A waterproof pouch for your summer essentials. Bicycle pouch ($8), by Blue Q, also from MartinPatrick 3
Scarf Style
Tie it on a bag, around your neck, in your hair, or anywhere you need a pop of pattern. Scarf ($9.99), by A New Day, also from Target
Slide On In
The unexpected placement brings new life to a classic print. Sandals ($80), by E8 by Miista, from Pumpz & Co., Galleria, 952-926-2252, pumpzco.com
Dress for Success
The versatile shape and color make this dress easy to style so many ways. Shirt dress ($88), by BB Dakota, from Roe Wolfe, Galleria, 612-294-6583, roewolfeboutique.com
Denim Darling
The perfect weight for a spring-to-summer transition. Jean jacket ($110), by J.Crew, also from Nordstrom
Summer Nights
Gingham gets supersized on your new must-have blanket for stargazing. Outdoor throw ($24.99), by Threshold, also from Target
