Good Stuff: Velvet Crush

Hands On

The perfect party bag (that you could wear for daytime, too!). Crossbody bag ($295), by Rebecca Minkoff, from Nordstrom, Mall of America, 952-883-2121, and Ridgedale Center, 651-900-6800, nordstrom.com

Got Game

Baseball style gets a major league upgrade. Baseball dress ($110), by Drifter, from Roe Wolfe, Galleria,612-294-6583, roewolfeboutique.com

Minted

Give your blue jeans a break. Velvet pants are chic . . . and cozy! High-rise skinny pants ($98), by Pilcro and the Letterpress, from Anthropologie, five metro locations including 803 E. Lake St., Wayzata, 952-473-0544, anthropologie.com

Step It Up

The easiest way to elevate your black basics. Bootie($129.95), by Steve Madden, from Nordstrom, Mall of America, 952-883-2121, and Ridgedale Center, 651-900-6800, nordstrom.com

Major Mini

The embroidery trend meets the fabric of the season. Mini skirt ($31.50), by Lulumari, from Proper, 2743 Lyndale Ave. S., #1B, Mpls., 612-345-5486, properprim.com

Spot On

Party top! Polka dot top ($69.50), by AnnTaylor, four metro locations including Rosedale Center, 651- 638-3015, anntaylor.com

Beyond Basic Blue

Handsome, with an air of mystery. Men’s blazer ($1,250), by Hickey Freeman, from MartinPatrick 3, 212 3rd Ave. N., Ste. 106, Mpls., 612-746-5329, martinpatrick3.com