Good Stuff: Unstrung

× Expand Photography by Caitlin Abrams Products with pearls Styled By Elizabeth Doyle

Pearls are suddenly everywhere—and these are definitely not your grandmother’s. Swap that classic choker for a clustered ring. Or forget jewelry altogether and try wearing pearls in a totally new way: embellishing a T-shirt or decorating deconstructed jeans. It’s casual and cool and not just for ladies who lunch.

Pretty in Pink

A demure nod to the trend. Wallet ($149), by Ted Baker London, from Nordstrom, Mall of America, 952-883-2121, and Ridgedale Center, 651-900-6800, nordstrom.com

To a Tee

A tomboy’s version of the pearl necklace. T-shirt ($68), by 9-Mis S’cl, from Anthropologie, five metro locations including 803 E. Lake St., Wayzata, 952-473-0544, anthropologie.com

Just a Hint

A singular statement. Necklace ($60), from Equation, 5045 France Ave. S., Mpls., 952-567-7399, equationmn.com

Denim Details

Deconstructed denim meets pearl embellishment. Jeans ($49.90), from Zara, Mall of America, 952-854-4875, zara.com

Be Jeweled

Pair with distressed denim and a simple top. Decorated slip-on ($154.95), by Jeffrey Campbell, also from Nordstrom

Everyday Earring

The length makes it modern. Long earring with pearl ($16.95), from Patina, seven locations including 8320 City Centre Dr., Woodbury, 651-578-2538, patinastores.com

Material Girl

The ultimate example of dressing up your denim. Jacket ($550), by Isabel Marant Étoile, from Grethen House, 4930 France Ave. S., Edina, 952-926-8725, and 212 3rd Ave. N., Mpls., 612-339-5702, grethenhouse.com

A Bunch is Better

The asymmetrical design gives it an unexpected edge. Clustered sterling silver and Swarovski pearl ring ($88), by Helen Wang, also from Equation.