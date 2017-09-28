Good Stuff: Sweater Weather

A cozy sweater. A great pair of jeans. Boots built for stomping through an apple orchard, but chic enough to wear to a wine tasting. This is our October uniform. Think of it as an ode to Ali MacGraw in 'Love Story,' which never goes out of style.

Essential Scarf. Justify it 100 different ways, for the subtle camouflage print and the stripes of rich color. Scarf ($325), by Franco Ferrari, from N’etc, 5005 France Ave. S., Mpls., 612-922-9321, n-etc.com

Autumn Vibes. Mustard goes great with your favorite weathered leather. Sweater ($356), by Pomandère, from Mille, 4760 Grand Ave. S., Mpls., 612-209-7364, shopmille.com

Favorite Jeans. These feel like a great new discovery. Cropped flair denim ($218), by McGuire, from 44 North, 823 Lake St., Wayzata, 952-473-0440, 44northboutique.com

Work It. We’re all gushing over the new slip-on style. Inez boots ($369.99), by Red Wing Women’s Heritage, from Hazel & Rose, 945 NE Broadway St., #220, Mpls., 612-788-4178, shophazelandrose.com

Multifaceted. An unexpected mix of materials make for one cool piece. Jade, faux pearl, blue quartz necklace($340), by Diane Cotton, rom N’etc, 5005 France Ave. S., Mpls., 612-922-9321, n-etc.com

Laid Back Luxe. Grounded by the sporty shoulder strap, Canteen bag ($350), by Oliveve, from Valise Boutique & Apothecary, 244 S. Albert St., St. Paul, 612-749-5029, valiseboutique.com

Transitional. For those days when cashmere is all you need. Zip neck vest ($415), by Kinross Cashmere, from 44 North, 823 Lake St., Wayzata, 952-473-0440, 44northboutique.com

Hat Tip. This one will keep you warm. Wide-brim hat with ear flap ($172), by Pomandère, from Valise Boutique & Apothecary, 244 S. Albert St., St. Paul, 612-749-5029, valiseboutique.com