Good Stuff: Sweater Weather

× Expand Photographs by Caitlin Abrams Fall clothing items

Essential Scarf. Justify it 100 different ways, for the subtle camouflage print and the stripes of rich color. Scarf ($325), by Franco Ferrari, from N’etc, 5005 France Ave. S., Mpls., 612-922-9321, n-etc.com

Autumn Vibes. Mustard goes great with your favorite weathered leather. Sweater ($356), by Pomandère, from Mille, 4760 Grand Ave. S., Mpls., 612-209-7364, shopmille.com

Favorite Jeans. These feel like a great new discovery. Cropped flair denim ($218), by McGuire, from 44 North, 823 Lake St., Wayzata, 952-473-0440, 44northboutique.com

Work It. We’re all gushing over the new slip-on style. Inez boots ($369.99), by Red Wing Women’s Heritage, from Hazel & Rose, 945 NE Broadway St., #220, Mpls., 612-788-4178, shophazelandrose.com

Multifaceted. An unexpected mix of materials make for one cool piece. Jade, faux pearl, blue quartz necklace($340), by Diane Cotton, rom N’etc, 5005 France Ave. S., Mpls., 612-922-9321, n-etc.com

Laid Back Luxe. Grounded by the sporty shoulder strap, Canteen bag ($350), by Oliveve, from Valise Boutique & Apothecary, 244 S. Albert St., St. Paul, 612-749-5029, valiseboutique.com

Transitional. For those days when cashmere is all you need. Zip neck vest ($415), by Kinross Cashmere, from 44 North, 823 Lake St., Wayzata, 952-473-0440, 44northboutique.com

Hat Tip. This one will keep you warm. Wide-brim hat with ear flap ($172), by Pomandère, from Valise Boutique & Apothecary, 244 S. Albert St., St. Paul, 612-749-5029, valiseboutique.com