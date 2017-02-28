Good Stuff: Spring Refresh

× Expand Photos by Becca Sabot Spring products for your home

Hung Up

A hand towel with a loop for hanging is so . . . handy. Square towels ($26 each), by 5 Trees, from The Foundry Home Goods, 125 N. 1st St., Mpls., 612-333-8484, thefoundryhomegoods.com

Laundry Upgrade

Made with natural ingredients that work well on delicate fabrics. Denim wash with orange oil, and stain remover with soya bean and sunflower ($22 each), by Tangent Garment Care, also from The Foundry Home Goods

The Cadillac of Diffusers

It lights up! It plays music! It brings a spa experience to your living room. Aria Ultrasonic Diffuser ($296.05), from Young Living, youngliving.com

Industrial Green

Concrete meets wood in this modern planter—perfect for holding a peace lily, known for its air purification abilities. Standing planter ($109), from West Elm, 3879 Gallagher Dr., Edina, 952-835-8332, westelm.com; plant ($12.99), from Bachman’s, 6010 Lyndale Ave. S., Mpls., 866-222-4626, bachmans.com

Sensory Escape

A natural scent that hints at the tropics. Flor de Mayo room fragrance ($70), by Coqui Coqui, from Mille, 316 W. 48th St., Mpls., 612-209-7364, shopmille.com

Towel Dry

Love the fringe detail. Coral chevron bath towels ($14.99 each), from Cost Plus World Market, Shoppes at Arbor Lakes, Maple Grove, 763-424-0271, worldmarket.com

Anti-KonMari

“Clean Mama” offers tips for cleaning up in a jiffy. Simply Clean: The Proven Method for Keeping Your Home Organized, Clean, and Beautiful in Just 10 Minutes a Day ($19.99), by Becky Rapinchuk, available March 21 from most major booksellers, cleanmama.net