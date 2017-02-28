Good Stuff: Spring Refresh

Escape to the beach without ever leaving home. All it takes is an infusion of soft colors, natural materials, and fresh, calming scents. Now is the time to lighten, brighten, and get organized.

Hung Up

A hand towel with a loop for hanging is so . . . handy. Square towels ($26 each), by 5 Trees, from The Foundry Home Goods, 125 N. 1st St., Mpls., 612-333-8484, thefoundryhomegoods.com

Laundry Upgrade

Made with natural ingredients that work well on delicate fabrics. Denim wash with orange oil, and stain remover with soya bean and sunflower ($22 each), by Tangent Garment Care, also from The Foundry Home Goods

The Cadillac of Diffusers

It lights up! It plays music! It brings a spa experience to your living room. Aria Ultrasonic Diffuser ($296.05), from Young Living, youngliving.com

Industrial Green

Concrete meets wood in this  modern planter—perfect for holding a peace lily, known for its air purification abilities. Standing planter ($109), from West Elm, 3879 Gallagher Dr., Edina, 952-835-8332, westelm.com; plant ($12.99), from Bachman’s, 6010 Lyndale Ave. S., Mpls., 866-222-4626, bachmans.com

Sensory Escape

A natural scent that hints at the tropics. Flor de Mayo room fragrance ($70), by Coqui Coqui, from Mille, 316 W. 48th St., Mpls., 612-209-7364, shopmille.com

Towel Dry

Love the fringe detail. Coral chevron bath towels ($14.99 each), from Cost Plus World Market, Shoppes at Arbor Lakes, Maple Grove, 763-424-0271, worldmarket.com

Anti-KonMari

“Clean Mama” offers tips for cleaning up in a jiffy. Simply Clean: The Proven Method for Keeping Your Home Organized, Clean, and Beautiful in Just 10 Minutes a Day ($19.99), by Becky Rapinchuk, available March 21 from most major booksellers, cleanmama.net

