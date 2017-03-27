Good Stuff: Seeing Green

× Expand Photographs by Becca Sabot Green products

Fresh as the grass, lush as the leaves—green is the color of 2017. Specifically “Greenery,” described by Pantone, the color authority for the design industry, as a tangy yellow green, emblematic of reinvention and vitality. Whether you appreciate the symbolism, or simply love the look, you can be sure the color will be pervasive this spring—inside, as well as out.

Light Layers. This soft wool blanket will brighten up a neutral sofa. Herringbone throw ($365), by Alicia Adams Alpaca, from Grace Hill Design, 785 E. Lake St., Wayzata, 952-476-2406, gracehilldesign.com

Green Spoon. The local brand best known for its color-dipped wood is venturing into resin this spring. Marbled salad scoop ($59), from Willful, 319 W. 48th St., Mpls., 612-354-3965, willfulgoods.com

Home Plate. Take this summery plate on a picnic! 10-inch wood plate ($32), also from Willful

Spring Sips. The consummate way to embrace the color. Mug ($24) by Pantone Universe, from Walker Shop, 725 Vineland Place, Mpls., 612-375-7633, shop.walkerart.org

Perfectly Polished. A fun way to point to the trend. Nail lacquer in “Greenery” ($10), by Butter London x Pantone, from Ulta stores, ulta.com

It’s a Jungle. Palm trees add pizzazz to the desk. Coptic journal ($14), by Mara-Mi, from Russell + Hazel, 219 N. 2nd St., Mpls., 612-353-4149, mara-mi.com

Take a Look. For a funky statement. “Butch” acetate reading glasses ($79), eyebobs.com