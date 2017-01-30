× Expand Photographs by Becca Sabot Good Stuff: Puppy Love

Cool Collar

Play with color! Felt collar ($35), by Cosmo’s Collars, from Bone Adventure, three Twin Cities locations including 312 Hennepin Ave. E., Mpls., 612-378-0211, boneadventure.com

Burning Love

A love of animals inspires this brand’s locally made products. Nelli’s Big Wag candle ($28), by Nelli Designs, from nellidesigns.com

Accessorize

The bandana adds a dash of personality. Several prints (and two sizes!) available from this Northeast Minneapolis company. Bandana ($20), by Lucy & Co., from lucyand.co

With Sprinkles

These donuts are strictly for the dogs. Treats ($2.50 each), also from Bone Adventure

Best in Bag

Perfect for carrying treats and toys. Camo tote ($59.95), by Crabberrie, from Bean & Ro, 4617 Excelsior Blvd., Mpls., 952-303-3411, beanandro.com

Treat Jar

It’s begging to be displayed. Dog jar ($32), by Alessi, from Ampersand, Galleria, 952-920-2118, ampersandshops.com; treats by GivePet, which donates to shelter dogs for every bag sold, available at Chuck & Don’s, chuckanddons.com

Chow Time!

Dog bowls should play off of your décor. Chevron stripe bowls ($20 each), also from Bone Adventure

Something Fishy

The plush toy sure to satisfy a craving. Burt the Lake Trout ($15), by Fluff & Tuff, also from Bone Adventure

On a Leash

As stylish as your favorite leather bag. Dog leash ($44), by Leather Works Minnesota, from Wilson & Willy’s, 211 Washington Ave. N., Mpls., 612-315-2280, wilsonandwillys.com