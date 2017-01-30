Good Stuff: Puppy Love

Cuddly, playful, and vigorously loyal. What more could we ask for? There are so many sweet and stylish ways to show the love for your best furry friend.

Cool Collar

Play with color! Felt collar ($35), by Cosmo’s Collars, from Bone Adventure, three Twin Cities locations including 312 Hennepin Ave. E., Mpls., 612-378-0211, boneadventure.com

Burning Love

A love of animals inspires this brand’s locally made products. Nelli’s Big Wag candle ($28), by Nelli Designs, from nellidesigns.com

Accessorize

The bandana adds a dash of personality. Several prints (and two sizes!) available from this Northeast Minneapolis company. Bandana ($20), by Lucy & Co., from lucyand.co

With Sprinkles

These donuts are strictly for the dogs. Treats ($2.50 each), also from Bone Adventure

Best in Bag

Perfect for carrying treats and toys. Camo tote ($59.95), by Crabberrie, from Bean & Ro, 4617 Excelsior Blvd., Mpls., 952-303-3411, beanandro.com 

Treat Jar

It’s begging to be displayed. Dog jar ($32), by Alessi, from Ampersand, Galleria, 952-920-2118, ampersandshops.com; treats by GivePet, which donates to shelter dogs for every bag sold, available at Chuck & Don’s, chuckanddons.com

Chow Time!

Dog bowls should play off of your décor. Chevron stripe bowls ($20 each), also from Bone Adventure 

Something Fishy 

The plush toy sure to satisfy a craving. Burt the Lake Trout ($15), by Fluff & Tuff, also from Bone Adventure

On a Leash

As stylish as your favorite leather bag. Dog leash ($44), by Leather Works Minnesota, from Wilson & Willy’s, 211 Washington Ave. N., Mpls., 612-315-2280, wilsonandwillys.com 

