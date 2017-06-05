Good Stuff: Patio Party

× Expand Photographs by Becca Sabot Summer products Styled By Elizabeth Doyle

Roll up your sleeves, pour the ice—outdoor entertaining season is here and you want to look the part, from wardrobe to beer can (every object is a design opportunity). This summer, we’re committed to color and new takes on classic patterns. Let the backyard games begin!

Your Serve

For games on the go. Table tennis set ($18), by Ridley’s, from MartinPatrick 3, 212 3rd Ave. N., Mpls., 612-746-5329, martinpatrick3.com

Jump Around

The one-piece that’s sure to become your summer go-to. Chambray jumpsuit ($159), from Ann Taylor, multiple locations including Ridgedale Center, Minnetonka, 952-593-9842, anntaylor.com

Alfresco Drinking

Shatter-proof and easy to store. ($39.95), from Crate & Barrel, Galleria, 952-920-2300, crateandbarrel.com

Spread Out

Keep this PVC-coated blanket in the car for spontaneous summer parties. French stripe picnic blanket ($49.95), also from Crate & Barrel

Sunny Days

A summery nod to the ’80s. Super Lunar sunglasses ($270), by Karen Walker, from Nordstrom, two locations including Mall of America, 952-883-2121, nordstrom.com

Check Him Out

Classic style; playful colors. Button-down ($69.50), from J.Crew, multiple locations including Mall of America, 952-814-7419, jcrew.com

Fill ’Er Up

Leave the cooler for the soccer games—this galvanized metal tub looks stylish on the patio. Tub ($16.99), similar styles at World Market, multiple locations including 2401 Fairview Ave. N., Roseville, 651-636-1216, worldmarket.com; Boylan Heritage Club Soda ($6.99 for four), also from World Market; Able Beer, ($9.99 for six), from Lake Wine & Spirits, 404 W. Lake St., Mpls., 612-354-7194, lakewinespirits.com