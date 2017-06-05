Good Stuff: Patio Party

Photographs by Becca Sabot
Summer products
Styled By Elizabeth Doyle
Roll up your sleeves, pour the ice—outdoor entertaining season is here and you want to look the part, from wardrobe to beer can (every object is a design opportunity). This summer, we’re committed to color and new takes on classic patterns. Let the backyard games begin!
Your Serve
For games on the go. Table tennis set ($18), by Ridley’s, from MartinPatrick 3, 212 3rd Ave. N., Mpls., 612-746-5329, martinpatrick3.com
Jump Around
The one-piece that’s sure to become your summer go-to. Chambray jumpsuit ($159), from Ann Taylor, multiple locations including Ridgedale Center, Minnetonka, 952-593-9842, anntaylor.com
Alfresco Drinking
Shatter-proof and easy to store. ($39.95), from Crate & Barrel, Galleria, 952-920-2300, crateandbarrel.com
Spread Out
Keep this PVC-coated blanket in the car for spontaneous summer parties. French stripe picnic blanket ($49.95), also from Crate & Barrel
Sunny Days
A summery nod to the ’80s. Super Lunar sunglasses ($270), by Karen Walker, from Nordstrom, two locations including Mall of America, 952-883-2121, nordstrom.com
Check Him Out
Classic style; playful colors. Button-down ($69.50), from J.Crew, multiple locations including Mall of America, 952-814-7419, jcrew.com
Fill ’Er Up
Leave the cooler for the soccer games—this galvanized metal tub looks stylish on the patio. Tub ($16.99), similar styles at World Market, multiple locations including 2401 Fairview Ave. N., Roseville, 651-636-1216, worldmarket.com; Boylan Heritage Club Soda ($6.99 for four), also from World Market; Able Beer, ($9.99 for six), from Lake Wine & Spirits, 404 W. Lake St., Mpls., 612-354-7194, lakewinespirits.com