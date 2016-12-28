Good Stuff: New Year, New Workout Wardrobe

× Expand Photographs by Becca Sabot Workout gear

Cool Vest

Warm light, and made of recycled material. Nano Puff Vest ($149), from Patagonia, 1648 Grand Ave., St. Paul, 651-698-1703, patagonia.com

High Rise

The thick waistband offers plenty of “suck-you-in” coverage. Leggings ($79), from Athleta, Ridgedale Ctr., 952-544-0532, athleta.com

Good Company

J. Crew now does workout wear, and we couldn’t be happier. Hooded shirt ($95), by New Balance x J. Crew, online only at jcrew.com

Bend It Like Tory

We’re obsessed with Tory Burch’s new athletic line—for the aspirational mind, body, and bank account. Yoga mat ($69), by Tory Sport, Mall of America, 952-854-9480, torysport.com

Carrie All

Country music darling Carrie Underwood makes working out look gooood. Bag ($50), by Calia by Carrie Underwood, from Dick’s Sporting Goods, 8292 Tamarack Village, Woodbury, 651-731-0200, dickssportinggoods.com

No Strings Attached

Wireless headphones perfect for bending and crunching. Headphones ($149.95), from Bose, Mall of America, 952-854-6978, bose.com

Fast Feet

These kicks come packed with a reflective layer and are water-resistant. Zoom Pegasus 33 Shield ($125), from Nike, Mall of America, 952-854-5042, nike.com

Sweat Proof

The new Series 2 allows for serious sweating, and allegedly swimming. Apple Watch Series 2 ($368), from Apple, 3018 Hennepin Ave., Mpls., 952-229-1460, apple.com